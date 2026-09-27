75 Medicine Importers Inspected In Kabul
In a statement, the ministry said 67 of the 75 medicine-importing companies were inspected using standard checklists.
The ministry said three companies were closed for violating health regulations, one company received an official warning, while medicines and some health products belonging to another company were quarantined until the required legal documents were provided.
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