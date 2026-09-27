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300 Acres Of Khatam-Ul-Anbia Project Land Declared State-Owned In Balkh

300 Acres Of Khatam-Ul-Anbia Project Land Declared State-Owned In Balkh


2026-09-27 02:08:18
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): A special court for state land encroachment cases in the northern zone has ruled, based on documents and evidence, that all 300 acres of land belonging to the Khatam
    Anbia project in northern Balkh province is state-owned, the Ministry of Justice said.

    In a statement, the ministry said the land is located in the Qala-i-Qalam Mohammad area of the 12th district of Mazar-i-Sharif city. The Commission for Prevention of Land Grabbing and Recovery of Grabbed Lands had previously reviewed the case.

    The ministry said that, under Article 17 of the Law on Prevention of Land Grabbing and Recovery of Grabbed Lands, the case was formally referred to the Special Court for State Land Encroachment Cases in the Northern Zone.

    According to the statement, after thoroughly reviewing documents and evidence submitted by the occupants and the commission, examining property records and obtaining information from relevant institutions, the special court ruled that the entire 300-acre plot was state-owned.

    The Ministry of Justice said the occupants are required to hand over the land to the commission.

    hz/sa

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Pajhwok Afghan News

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