Qalyubeya Completes Handover Of 639 Of 703 Decent Life Projects In Shibin Al-Qanater

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Qalyubeya has completed 639 of 703 projects being implemented under the first phase of the presidential Decent Life rural development initiative in Shibin Al-Qanater, with procedures under way to hand over the remaining projects and bring them into service, the Ministry of Local Development and Environment said on Sunday.

The figures were reviewed during a meeting between Local Development and Environment Minister Manal Awad and Qalyubeya Governor Hossam Abdel Fattah, which also covered the governorate's development projects and its 2026/27 investment plan.

The projects in Shibin Al-Qanater span a range of service and development sectors, while local authorities are working to accelerate the handover of the remaining schemes, the ministry said in a statement.

The meeting also reviewed the tendering, contract awards and implementation of projects across Qalyubeya's cities and districts, with Awad calling for adherence to construction timetables and more effective use of funding allocated to roads, urban and rural development, environmental improvements and local services.

Abdel Fattah presented several investment opportunities across the governorate, saying Qalyubeya was seeking to attract additional investment, generate revenue from state-owned assets and create jobs.

Officials also reviewed the governorate's solid-waste management system, including two recently opened transfer stations at Arab Al-Aliqat in Khanka and Marsafa in Banha, as well as efforts to clear longstanding waste accumulations and prevent them from returning.

Awad called for faster processing of applications to legalise building violations and quicker completion of procedures to regularise the use of state-owned land.

The ministry also reviewed the first phase of the 30th nationwide campaign to remove illegal encroachments, carried out between August 29 and September 18, covering state and agricultural land, building violations and unauthorised land-use changes.

Plans to plant trees along Qalyubeya's main roads and expand green areas were also discussed as part of a wider government drive to increase urban greenery.