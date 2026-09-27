Egypt's Chocolate Exports Reach $251M In 2025, Saudi Arabia Tops Key Markets

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt's exports of chocolate and other food preparations containing cocoa, classified under HS Code 180631, recorded strong growth in 2025, reaching around $251m, supported by rising external demand and the expansion of Egyptian products across international markets.

According to the Food Export Council, Egypt exported around 33,000 tonnes of these products in 2025, ranking 10th globally among exporters, with a 3% share of total global exports.

The council's data showed that Egypt's chocolate and cocoa-based food preparation exports recorded a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 38% in value between 2020 and 2025, while exported volumes grew at a CAGR of 17% over the same period.

Exports also increased by 64% in value in 2025 compared with 2024, highlighting the accelerating penetration of Egyptian chocolate products into overseas markets.

Saudi Arabia ranked as the largest destination for Egypt's chocolate and cocoa-based food preparation exports in 2025, receiving products worth around $87m, equivalent to approximately 35% of total exports under the category.

The UAE ranked second, with exports valued at $37m and accounting for nearly 15% of the total, followed by Kuwait with around $18m, representing approximately 7%.

The UK came fourth, with exports worth around $15m, equivalent to nearly 6%, while Qatar ranked fifth with $12m, accounting for about 5%.

Combined exports to the five leading markets reached approximately $169m, representing around 67.3% of Egypt's total exports of $251m in 2025.

The sector's export performance in recent years reflects the growing ability of Egypt's chocolate industry to access international markets, supported by strong growth in export value and continued expansion across Arab markets, which account for a significant share of demand for Egyptian products.

The performance also creates opportunities for Egyptian companies to further increase chocolate and cocoa-based food preparation exports by deepening their presence in existing markets, while diversifying export destinations and targeting new markets with growing demand for processed food products.