PM Madbouly, CBE Governor Discuss Measures To Strengthen Financial, Monetary Stability

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly met on Sunday with Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) Governor Hassan Abdalla as part of regular meetings to coordinate between the government and the central bank, follow up on priority economic issues and discuss mechanisms to strengthen financial and monetary stability.

The meeting reviewed a number of areas of joint work, foremost among them ongoing coordination between the government and the CBE to prepare the National Economic Transformation Programme, as well as the impact of measures taken to reduce inflation and increase dollar inflows to ensure foreign exchange reserves remain at safe levels capable of covering strategic requirements for essential commodities. The two sides also discussed ongoing efforts to strengthen strategic stocks of various commodities.

The meeting also reviewed key indicators of the Egyptian economy's performance during the period, particularly the CBE's recent announcement that remittances from Egyptians working abroad rose by 28.1% between January and July 2026 to around $29.7bn, compared with around $23.2bn during the same period a year earlier.

Remittances from Egyptians working abroad continued their upward trajectory in July 2026, rising by 20% to $4.5bn, compared with around $3.8bn in July 2025.