HE Sheikh Joaan Signs MOU To Strengthen OCA-Croatia Sports Partnership

MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Excellency Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani, President of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), signed a Memorandum of Understanding between the OCA and the Croatian Olympic Committee, represented by its President, Dr Josip Varvodic, to strengthen their partnership and develop cooperation across various areas of sport.

The MOU provides for the exchange of expertise and knowledge, the organisation of training and development programmes, and capacity-building in the design, preparation and maintenance of sports facilities. It also includes support for the establishment of a Croatian high-performance training centre.

The MOU reflects the OCA's commitment to expanding sports cooperation and the exchange of expertise with National Olympic Committees around the world.

OCA Croatian Olympic Committee sports facilities