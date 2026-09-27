HE Sheikh Joaan Signs MOU To Strengthen OCA-Croatia Sports Partnership
The MOU provides for the exchange of expertise and knowledge, the organisation of training and development programmes, and capacity-building in the design, preparation and maintenance of sports facilities. It also includes support for the establishment of a Croatian high-performance training centre.
The MOU reflects the OCA's commitment to expanding sports cooperation and the exchange of expertise with National Olympic Committees around the world.OCA Croatian Olympic Committee sports facilities
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