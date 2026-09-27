Tanzania PM Calls For Qatari Investments

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Prime Minister Mwigulu Nchemba has underscored the robust Tanzania-Qatar ties and expressed interest in developing these relations further, particularly in private-sector cooperation and investments.

Nchemba announced this during a meeting Sunday with a Qatar Chamber delegation, headed by first vice-chairman Mohamed bin Towar al-Kuwari, in the presence of board member Shaheen bin Lahdan al-Mohannadi. Also present at the meeting were Qatar's ambassador to Tanzania, Fahad bin Rashid al-Muraikhi, and his diplomatic counterpart, Habibu Awesi Mohamed.

The Prime Minister said there is significant potential for cooperation between the two countries that can be harnessed to benefit both economies, noting that Tanzania offers investment opportunities in key sectors, including food security, energy and infrastructure.

Al-Kuwari welcomed the Prime Minister's visit to Qatar, noting that it would contribute to strengthening cooperation between the two countries, particularly at the private-sector level.

He noted that Tanzania is rich in natural resources and investment opportunities across various sectors, making it a promising investment destination and encouraging Qatari investors to explore and invest in these opportunities.

Al-Kuwari added that Qatari business owners are interested in investing in Tanzania, particularly in sectors offering attractive investment incentives, noting the possibility of organising a Qatari business delegation to visit Tanzania and explore these opportunities firsthand.

During the meeting, Ebrahim Mafuru, director general of the Tanzania Trade and Investment Authority, highlighted the key features of the Tanzanian economy, economic and trade cooperation between Qatar and Tanzania, major products that could be exported to Qatar, and investment opportunities available across various sectors.

He also outlined key sectors open to Qatari investors, including agriculture and food processing, energy and LNG, minerals, livestock, the blue economy, tourism and hospitality, as well as infrastructure, including ports, logistics and special economic zones.

investments Qatar Chamber food security infrastructure