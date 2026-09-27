Palestinian Martyred, Another Wounded In Israeli Strike On Gaza Strip

MENAFN - Gulf Times) A Palestinian was martyred and another wounded on Sunday in an Israeli airstrike on the southern Gaza Strip.

Palestinian medical sources said an Israeli drone struck a gathering of residents in Al Mawasi area of Khan Younis, killing one person and wounding another.

Several Palestinians were also injured in Israeli strikes on the Sheikh Radwan neighbourhood and Al Shati refugee camp in western Gaza City earlier today.

The death toll from the Israeli offensive on the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023, has risen to 74,016, with 175,068 people injured, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

A ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel came into effect last October, but Israeli forces have continued to violate it with further airstrikes, artillery shelling and heavy gunfire across the Gaza Strip.

Palestine Gaza News Region