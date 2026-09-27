Experts Warn Against AI Overuse By Students

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Excessive use of artificial intelligence (AI) to solve practice papers could give students a false sense of preparedness and prevent them from identifying their actual weaknesses, a number of education experts, academics, students and parents have said.

The experts said that AI can be a valuable educational tool when used after students have attempted questions independently.

It can help explain difficult concepts, identify mistakes and provide additional learning resources, they added, but should not replace revision, practice and independent thinking.

Educational consultant Rashid al-Fadli said that AI has made learning easier by providing quick access to information, explanations and educational assistance.

However, excessive reliance on ready-made answers could encourage dependency, weaken students' ability to remember and understand information, and create what he described as“blind confidence” in AI-generated content.

Al-Fadli called for schools to organise training for teachers on identifying inappropriate AI use in assignments and projects, while educating students on responsible use and avoiding copying or cheating.

Educator Wahib al-Wahibi said that AI can simplify complex subjects, particularly mathematics and physics, and offer explanations suited to different levels of understanding.

However, he warned that excessive dependence could produce students who lack the willingness to research, analyse and question information independently.

“AI should provide additional explanations and diverse sources, not simply transfer information or provide ready-made answers,” al-Wahibi said, stressing that teachers can also demonstrate responsible use of the technology in the classroom.

At university level, associate professor Dr Boumediene Ramdani stressed the importance of academic integrity.

He said that submitting AI-generated content as a student's own work conflicts with academic conduct rules.

At the same time, Dr Ramdani said that students should not be isolated from AI, but taught to use it responsibly to support analysis, creativity and learning while remaining accountable for their own work.

Cybersecurity student Shafi al-Qahtani said students should first complete practice examinations independently so they can accurately assess their performance.

AI can then be used to explain mistakes and clarify difficult concepts.

He also highlighted the importance of protecting personal and sensitive information when using AI platforms.

Parent Mishal al-Sulaiti said that relying on AI to complete practice papers could prevent students from discovering their genuine level of preparation.

He called for greater parental follow-up and teacher training to identify inappropriate use while promoting productive applications of AI in education.

Fellow parent Hamad al-Marri similarly stressed that solving practice papers independently is essential for identifying weaknesses and developing problem-solving skills.

He warned that AI could become harmful if it shifts from being a support tool to a substitute for study and personal effort.

Computer science student Abdulaziz al-Haidous said the key issue is not AI itself but how it is used, noting that students can benefit from it for research and explanations.

Student Salman Mahmoud urged users to treat AI as a“private tutor” or“teaching assistant” and verify its answers through books, teachers and other reliable sources rather than accepting its output as absolute fact.

AI use in education responsible AI use academic integrity