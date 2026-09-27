Strong Competitions For Al-Qaya In Second Local Race Of Purebred Arabian Camels

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The open camel foal races were held today as part of the second day of the second local race for purebred Arabian camels for the 2026-2027 season, organized by the Camel Racing Committee and continuing until October 7, amid significant participation from enthusiasts of this heritage sport.

The race competitions take place over 12 consecutive days during the morning only, with 5 days dedicated to the camels of Their Highnesses and Sheikhs, followed by 7 days for the camels of the tribal members.

The competitions on the second day of the race were strong across various heats, with 30 foal races held over a distance of 4 kilometers, including 18 races for female foals and 12 races for male foals.

Today's competitions witnessed intense rivalry between the Sheehaniya camels and the Um Zabaar camels, with Sheehaniya camels winning 13 heats compared to 12 heats for Um Zabaar, while the remaining heats were shared among the various participating institutions.

Al Sheehaniya Camels secured the titles of the two main races. In the first main race, designated for open female camels, /Shatha/, owned by Al Sheehaniya Camels, took first place, while Um Al Zubar Camels claimed the second and third positions through /Miad/ and /Nihaya/ respectively.

In the second main race, designated for open male camels, /Maliha/, owned by Al Sheehaniya Camels, won first place, while Um Al Zubar Camels again secured the second and third places through /Shinar/ and /Hajam/ respectively.

The second local race competitions will continue tomorrow, Monday, with 22 races for young camels (open races) over a distance of 4 kilometers, including 13 races for female young camels and 9 races for male young camels.