Minister Of State At Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Meets UAE Minister Of State At Foreign Ministry

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

New York: Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi met on Sunday with Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates HE Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The meeting discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and strengthen them. It also addressed the latest regional developments, particularly diplomatic efforts and joint coordination aimed at de-escalation and the enhancement of security and stability in the region.