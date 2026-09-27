Ministry Of Labour Announces Winners Of The Qatar Private Sector Nationalisation Award 2026
Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Labour today announced the 22 winners of the inaugural Qatar Private Sector Nationalisation Award 2026, recognising 14 entities and eight individuals for outstanding contributions to nationalisation across nine key sectors.
The results were announced at a press conference attended by HE Sheikha Najwa bint Abdulrahman Al Thani, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Labour and Deputy Chairperson of the Award's Board of Trustees, and Khames Mohammed Al Nuaimi, Assistant Undersecretary for National Manpower Affairs in the Private Sector and Chief Executive Officer of the Award.
The inaugural edition attracted 426 applications from entities and individuals, demonstrating broad engagement across the Award's sectoral and thematic categories.
The Award supports the Ministry's efforts to expand the role of Qatari talent in the private sector, promote effective nationalisation practices and showcase successful approaches to attracting, developing and empowering national talent.
Beyond recognising individual achievements, the Award reflects the Ministry's broader view of nationalisation as a long-term investment in Qatar's human capital and in the private sector's capacity to develop, retain and benefit from national talent.
Launched on March 1, 2026, the award covers nine sectors through sectoral and thematic categories.
Individuals accounted for 59% of the 426 applications, while entities represented 41%. Participation was highest in Financial Services, followed by Logistics Services and Education.
Organisations of all sizes competed on the quality and effectiveness of their nationalisation practices, with small and medium-sized entities participating alongside larger organisations.
Several entities received more than one award, while individuals employed by some of the same organisations were also recognised.
Full list of winners:
Sectoral Awards for Individuals
Leadership Excellence Award - Ali Turki Al Subaie of Education Above All Foundation
Outstanding National Talent – Group 1 (5–10 years' experience) - Dana Hussein Al Ishaq of Sidra Medicine
Outstanding National Talent – Group 2 (11–15 years' experience) - Haya Rashid Al Khater of Qatar Foundation
Outstanding National Talent – Group 3 (16+ years' experience) - Khalid Ahmed Al Sada of Qatar National Bank
Future National Talent Award - Kholoud Mohammed Al Dosari of Qatar Rail
Thematic Awards for Individuals
Outstanding Scholarship Recipient Award - Nouf Ali Al Jassim of Ahli Bank
Professional Initiative and Innovation Award - Jaber Rashid Al Marri of Doha Bank
Leading Qatari Woman Award - Shatha Qahtan Al Shammari of Qatar Airways Group
Sectoral Awards for Entities
Leading Entity in Nationalisation – Information Technology and Digital Services – Ooredoo
Leading Entity in Nationalisation – Tourism – Katara Hospitality
Leading Entity in Nationalisation – Education – Education Above All Foundation
Leading Entity in Nationalisation – Food and Agriculture – Hassad Food Company
Leading Entity in Nationalisation – Construction – United Development Company
Leading Entity in Nationalisation – Financial Services – Qatar National Bank
Leading Entity in Nationalisation – Logistics Services - Manateq – Economic Zones Company
Thematic Awards for Entities
Excellence in Attracting and Recruiting National Talent – Qatar National Bank
Excellence in Flexible Working Practices – Microsoft Doha
Best New Employee Programme – University Graduates – Qatar National Bank
Best New Employee Programme – Secondary School Graduates – Qatar National Bank
Excellence in Leadership Skills Development – Commercial Bank
Excellence in Empowering Qatari Women – Visit Qatar
Excellence in Preparing Future Talent – Qatar Red Crescent Society
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