Ministry Of Labour Announces Winners Of The Qatar Private Sector Nationalisation Award 2026

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Labour today announced the 22 winners of the inaugural Qatar Private Sector Nationalisation Award 2026, recognising 14 entities and eight individuals for outstanding contributions to nationalisation across nine key sectors.

The results were announced at a press conference attended by HE Sheikha Najwa bint Abdulrahman Al Thani, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Labour and Deputy Chairperson of the Award's Board of Trustees, and Khames Mohammed Al Nuaimi, Assistant Undersecretary for National Manpower Affairs in the Private Sector and Chief Executive Officer of the Award.

The inaugural edition attracted 426 applications from entities and individuals, demonstrating broad engagement across the Award's sectoral and thematic categories.

The Award supports the Ministry's efforts to expand the role of Qatari talent in the private sector, promote effective nationalisation practices and showcase successful approaches to attracting, developing and empowering national talent.

Beyond recognising individual achievements, the Award reflects the Ministry's broader view of nationalisation as a long-term investment in Qatar's human capital and in the private sector's capacity to develop, retain and benefit from national talent.

Launched on March 1, 2026, the award covers nine sectors through sectoral and thematic categories.

Individuals accounted for 59% of the 426 applications, while entities represented 41%. Participation was highest in Financial Services, followed by Logistics Services and Education.

Organisations of all sizes competed on the quality and effectiveness of their nationalisation practices, with small and medium-sized entities participating alongside larger organisations.

Several entities received more than one award, while individuals employed by some of the same organisations were also recognised.

Full list of winners:

Sectoral Awards for Individuals

Leadership Excellence Award - Ali Turki Al Subaie of Education Above All Foundation

Outstanding National Talent – Group 1 (5–10 years' experience) - Dana Hussein Al Ishaq of Sidra Medicine

Outstanding National Talent – Group 2 (11–15 years' experience) - Haya Rashid Al Khater of Qatar Foundation

Outstanding National Talent – Group 3 (16+ years' experience) - Khalid Ahmed Al Sada of Qatar National Bank

Future National Talent Award - Kholoud Mohammed Al Dosari of Qatar Rail

Thematic Awards for Individuals

Outstanding Scholarship Recipient Award - Nouf Ali Al Jassim of Ahli Bank

Professional Initiative and Innovation Award - Jaber Rashid Al Marri of Doha Bank

Leading Qatari Woman Award - Shatha Qahtan Al Shammari of Qatar Airways Group

Sectoral Awards for Entities

Leading Entity in Nationalisation – Information Technology and Digital Services – Ooredoo

Leading Entity in Nationalisation – Tourism – Katara Hospitality

Leading Entity in Nationalisation – Education – Education Above All Foundation

Leading Entity in Nationalisation – Food and Agriculture – Hassad Food Company

Leading Entity in Nationalisation – Construction – United Development Company

Leading Entity in Nationalisation – Financial Services – Qatar National Bank

Leading Entity in Nationalisation – Logistics Services - Manateq – Economic Zones Company

Thematic Awards for Entities

Excellence in Attracting and Recruiting National Talent – Qatar National Bank

Excellence in Flexible Working Practices – Microsoft Doha

Best New Employee Programme – University Graduates – Qatar National Bank

Best New Employee Programme – Secondary School Graduates – Qatar National Bank

Excellence in Leadership Skills Development – Commercial Bank

Excellence in Empowering Qatari Women – Visit Qatar

Excellence in Preparing Future Talent – Qatar Red Crescent Society