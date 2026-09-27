Saudi Stock Market Index Closes Higher

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia's benchmark stock index closed higher Sunday, gaining 82.96 points to reach 10,681.84, on trading worth SR 2.4 billion.

A total of 141 million shares were traded during the session. Shares of 160 companies rose, while those of 98 companies declined.

The parallel Saudi stock market index, Nomu, also closed higher, gaining 16.97 points to reach 21,549.21. Trading was valued at SR 16 million, with a trading of more than 2.5 million shares.



