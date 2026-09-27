Saturn To Appear Near Moon In Qatar's Night Sky Today
Doha, Qatar: Skywatchers will witness Saturn appearing close to the Moon today, Sunday, September 27, 2026, at around 5:50pm.
The Qatar House Calendar in a social media post said the event will offer individuals an opportunity to observe the two celestial bodies together with the naked eye.
The Moon and Saturn will be visible above the eastern horizon from around 5:50pm and will remain visible through the night and into the early hours of Monday, September 28.
Saturn is the second-largest planet in the solar system and is known for its prominent rings, which can be observed in greater detail using astronomical equipment such as telescopes.
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