British Scientists Develop Rapid Genetic Test To Diagnose Brain Cancer

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

London: British scientists have developed a rapid genetic test for brain tumors that can identify the precise type of tumor in less than two hours, potentially reducing patients' wait for results and allowing treatment to begin sooner.

The UK National Health Service (NHS) has conducted a practical trial of the test, which relies on analyzing the DNA of a small tumor sample taken during a biopsy or surgery. This means results can potentially be obtained while the patient is still on the operating table.

The technology represents a huge leap forward for patients and could transform the diagnosis of brain tumors, said Professor Frankie Swords, the NHS's medical director.

She explained that a faster diagnosis could allow patients to begin the appropriate treatment or take part in clinical trials sooner, while also helping surgeons make important decisions about surgery during the operation.

The results could, in the future, help surgeons determine how much of a tumor can be safely removed without damaging healthy brain tissue, potentially helping them factor in more detailed genomic information when making critical decisions during surgery.

Around 13,000 people are diagnosed with primary brain tumors in the UK each year. There are more than 100 different types of brain tumor, ranging from slow-growing tumors to aggressive cancers, and each can behave and respond to treatment differently.