Tanzanian Prime Minister Invites Qatari Businessmen To Invest In His Country

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: HE Prime Minister of the United Republic of Tanzania Dr. Mwigulu Nchemba said that his country and the State of Qatar enjoy strong cooperative relations, expressing its interest in further developing these relations, particularly in the areas of private-sector cooperation and investment.

He made the remarks during a meeting on Sunday with a Qatar Chamber delegation, headed by First Vice Chairman of Qatar Chamber, Mohamed bin Twar Al Kuwari.

HE Dr. Nchemba said there is significant potential for cooperation between the two countries that can be harnessed to benefit both economies, noting that Tanzania offers investment opportunities in key sectors, including food security, energy and infrastructure.

For his part, Al Kuwari welcomed the Tanzanian Prime Minister's visit to Qatar, noting that it would contribute to strengthening cooperation between the two countries, particularly at the private-sector level.

He noted that Tanzania is rich in natural resources and investment opportunities across various sectors, making it a promising investment destination and encouraging Qatari investors to explore and invest in these opportunities.

He added that Qatari business owners are interested in investing in Tanzania, particularly in sectors offering attractive investment incentives, noting the possibility of organizing a Qatari business delegation to visit Tanzania and explore these opportunities firsthand.

During the meeting, Director General of the Tanzania Trade and Investment Authority, Ebrahim Mafuru, highlighted the key features of the Tanzanian economy, economic and trade cooperation between Qatar and Tanzania, major products that could be exported to Qatar, and investment opportunities available across various sectors.