UDST Receives International Accreditation In Six Academic Programs

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Doha University of Science and Technology (UDST) has beengranted international accreditation in six academic programs in the Colleges of Computing and Information Technology and Engineering and Technology, by the Accreditation Council for Engineering and Technology.

The six programs were approved after undergoing a rigorous review process by three committees affiliated with the aforementioned Accreditation Council, according to quality standards that include curriculum, faculty members, student learning outcomes, facilities, and continuous development.

Accredited programs include Bachelor of Science in Information Systems, Bachelor of Science in Information Technology, Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering - Process Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering - Communication and Network Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering - Maintenance Engineering, and Diploma in Mechanical Engineering Technology.

Commenting on the achievement, Dr. Salem bin Nasser Al Nuaimi, President of UDST, said that the accreditation of these six programs constitutes an internationally recognized standard for the quality of education provided by the university in the fields of computing, engineering and engineering technology, and its relevance to the needs of the labor market.

He explained that as the State of Qatar continues its march towards building a diversified knowledge-based economy, to achieve the goals of its National Vision 2030, preparing graduates with the technical expertise and professional competencies required by the labor market remains a key priority.

It is worth mentioning that this accreditation reflects the quality of academic and applied education provided by the university through its six accredited programs, and its commitment to preparing graduates who possess the necessary knowledge and skills for professional practice to keep pace with the changing needs of the labor market in the fields of computing, engineering, and engineering technology.

Both the College of Computing and Information Technology and the College of Engineering and Technology rely on applied learning and practical training within curricula that keep pace with the needs of the industry.