Minister Of State At Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Participates In Consultative Meeting On Somalia

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

New York: Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi participated in a high-level meeting hosted by the Republic of Turkiye to discuss the latest developments in Somalia, on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

During the meeting, HE Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed the State of Qatar's unwavering support for the Federal Republic of Somalia and its state institutions, as well as its support for all efforts aimed at promoting security and stability and preserving the country's sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity.