Qatar Condemns Continued Settler Incursions Into Al-Aqsa Mosque

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The State of Qatar has condemned continued settler incursions into Al-Aqsa Mosque, the latest of which took place on Sunday under the protection of Israeli occupation forces, describing them as a flagrant violation of international law and international humanitarian law and an unacceptable provocation to the sentiments of millions of Muslims worldwide.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed that Al-Aqsa Mosque is an exclusive place of worship for Muslims, and affirmed that any unilateral measures aimed at changing the historical and legal status quo in Jerusalem and its holy sites are null and void under international law.

The Ministry warned that continued violations and provocations risk fueling further violence and escalation in the region and undermining prospects for calm and stability. It called on the international community to take urgent action to compel Israel to halt its violations against the Palestinian people and their holy sites and comply with relevant international legitimacy resolutions.

The Ministry reaffirmed Qatar's steadfast support for the Palestinian cause and the resilience of the Palestinian people, stressing the need to end the occupation and enable the Palestinian people to exercise their legitimate rights, chief among which is establishing an independent state along the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.