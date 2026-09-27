Turkmenistan Independence Day

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

On behalf of the United States of America, I extend warm congratulations to the people of Turkmenistan as they celebrate 35 years of independence on September 27.

The United States recognizes Turkmenistan's sovereignty and applauds its commitment to peace and prosperity in Central Asia. The United States is working to expand cooperation with Turkmenistan on trade, investment, energy security, and transportation, including opportunities to strengthen and diversify regional energy supply routes. We appreciate Turkmenistan's leadership within the C5+1 on AI and digitization, as the United States and our Central Asian partners collaborate to advance regional security and economic cooperation.

As Turkmenistan celebrates this important anniversary, the United States looks forward to strengthening our economic partnership and working together to advance security and prosperity across Central Asia.