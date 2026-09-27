Daraz Sri Lanka's 2025 11.11 Campaign Earns Industry Recognition Ahead Of This Year's Sale

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Daraz Sri Lanka has been recognized atreceiving a Bronze award in the E-commerce/Online-Based Businesses category for its 2025 11.11 campaign. Presented at the awards ceremony held on September 22, 2026, the recognition highlights the campaign's integrated digital approach, which brought together a dedicated in-app experience, influencer-led communication and WhatsApp engagement to connect with shoppers across Sri Lanka.

As one of Daraz Sri Lanka's largest annual shopping events, 11.11 brings together brands, sellers and consumers across the country. The 2025 campaign focused on creating a more connected shopping experience through multiple digital touchpoints, helping consumers discover products, explore promotional offers and stay informed throughout the campaign. By combining creator-led content with direct communication and in-app discovery, Daraz sought to make the shopping experience more engaging and accessible to consumers.

The campaign was developed and executed in collaboration with Creator Connect, an influencer and content creator platform, bringing together a dirverse group of content creators who helped extend the 11.11 message to audiences across the island.

Rukshan Xavier, Managing Director, Daraz Sri Lanka, said:“11.11 is one of our most important opportunities to bring customers, sellers and brands together. This recognition reflects the creativity and collaboration behind our 2025 campaign and our continued focus on delivering more engaging and relevant digital shopping experiences. I would like to thank our teams, Creator Connect and the participating creators whose collective efforts made this campaign possible.”

The recognition reflects Daraz Sri Lanka's continued focus on developing locally relevant digital campaigns, strengthening collaborative partnerships and finding new ways to engage consumers throughout their online shopping journey. With 11.11 just around the corner once again, Daraz Sri Lanka is gearing up for this year's campaign, building on the creativity, collaboration and digital innovation that shaped its 2025 success.