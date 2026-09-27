MOGO Media Academy Partners With NEXT Campus Offering BA (Hons) Digital Media Degree From London Metropolitan University, Creating New Opportunities For Sri Lankan Students

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) MOGO Media Academy has partnered with NEXT Campus to offer the BA (Hons) Digital Media degree awarded by London Metropolitan University, United Kingdom, providing Sri Lankan students with access to an internationally recognised degree programme that combines British higher education with practical, industry-focused creative learning.

The strategic partnership brings together NEXT Campus's established academic collaboration with London Metropolitan University and MOGO Media Academy's expertise in practical digital media and creative industry training. The collaboration is aimed at preparing students for a rapidly evolving digital economy, where demand continues to grow for professionals with strong creative, technical and digital capabilities.

NEXT Campus is a recognised Sri Lankan academic partner of London Metropolitan University and delivers franchised British qualifications at bachelor's, master's and doctoral levels. Through its academic partnerships, NEXT Campus has focused on providing internationally recognised higher education programmes that respond to changing industry requirements while enabling Sri Lankan students to pursue globally relevant qualifications locally.

The introduction of the BA (Hons) Digital Media degree through its partnership with MOGO Media Academy represents a further expansion of NEXT Campus's academic offering and reflects the growing importance of digital media skills across industries. The programme is designed to bring together academic knowledge, creative development and practical application, giving students the opportunity to build both the expertise and professional capabilities required to enter a competitive digital media landscape.

MOGO Media Academy is a creative education and professional training institution focused on developing practical, industry-relevant skills across digital media, design, content creation and emerging creative technologies. Through hands-on learning, industry engagement and project-based training, the Academy has sought to equip aspiring creative professionals with the technical knowledge, creative confidence and professional portfolios required to pursue careers in the rapidly changing media and digital industries.

The BA (Hons) Digital Media degree is designed to develop a broad combination of technical, creative, production, marketing and management skills. Students will explore how digital projects are conceived, designed, produced and managed, while developing their understanding of creative practice, technology, critical thinking and the wider digital media environment.

The programme covers a diverse range of contemporary areas, including digital imaging, two-dimensional animation, three-dimensional modelling and texturing, game design, moving image production, visual effects, extended reality, motion branding, social media strategies, user experience design, digital project management, app design, creative coding and web design.

A key feature of the programme is its emphasis on practical learning and project development. Students will have opportunities to take creative concepts through to completed digital media projects while building a professional portfolio that can demonstrate their capabilities to prospective employers and industry partners. Assessment will include individual and group projects, presentations, written assignments and a final project, allowing students to demonstrate both their academic understanding and practical abilities.

The partnership with MOGO Media Academy is expected to further strengthen the industry orientation of the degree by exposing students to practical perspectives from the creative and digital media sectors. Through industry engagement, professional networking and creative projects, students will have opportunities to connect their academic learning with the expectations and realities of the workplace.

Commenting on the partnership, Founder and Chairman of NEXT Campus (NEXT Education Group), Dr. Dusty Alahakoon, said:“We are delighted to partner with MOGO Academy to offer the BA (Hons) Digital Media degree awarded by London Metropolitan University. This collaboration brings together internationally recognised British higher education and industry-focused creative learning. It will provide Sri Lankan students with the knowledge, practical experience and professional confidence needed to succeed in the global digital economy.”

Head of MOGO Academy, Madonna Joy, said:“This partnership represents an important advancement for digital media education in Sri Lanka. We look forward to sharing our industry knowledge and creative expertise while supporting students in developing the practical and professional skills required by today's digital media sector.”

With digital transformation influencing virtually every sector, graduates of the programme will be positioned to explore career opportunities across a wide range of fields, including digital content creation, motion graphics, multimedia production, visual effects, social media, user experience design, web design, digital marketing, journalism, animation, gaming and media production.

The partnership was officially announced with the exchange of the Industry Partnership Agreement between NEXT Campus and MOGO Media Academy during the Mid EdEx Expo held at the BMICH in Colombo.

The occasion was attended by Dean of the School of Computing and Digital Media, Chris Lane; Chairman of NEXT Campus, Dr. Dusty Alahakoon; and Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer of TV Derana, Madhawa Madawala, together with members of the leadership teams of both institutions.

The agreement marks another step towards strengthening industry-integrated higher education in Sri Lanka and expanding access to globally recognised qualifications in emerging fields. Through the collaboration, NEXT Campus and MOGO Media Academy aim to create a learning pathway that combines the academic standards of a UK university degree with practical exposure to the skills and technologies shaping the future of the digital media industry.