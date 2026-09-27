Sri Lanka Strengthens Presence In Georgia With Appointment Of Two Honorary Consuls

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Sri Lanka has further strengthened its diplomatic and consular presence in Georgia with the appointment of two Honorary Consuls, marking an important step towards expanding bilateral engagement, promoting trade and tourism, and enhancing assistance to the growing Sri Lankan community in the country.

Ms Nino Makhviladze has been appointed Honorary Consul of Sri Lanka in the capital, Tbilisi, with consular jurisdiction covering Tbilisi, Kakheti, Kvemo Kartli, Mtskheta-Mtianeti and Shida Kartli.

Mr. Mikheil Dzadzamia has been appointed Honorary Consul of Sri Lanka in Batumi, with consular jurisdiction covering the Autonomous Republic of Adjara, Guria, Imereti, Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti, Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti, and Samtskhe-Javakheti.

Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Georgia resident in Türkiye, Niluka Kadurugamuwa, handed over the Commissions of Appointment to the newly appointed Honorary Consuls of Sri Lanka in Georgia, Ms. Nino Makhviladze and Mr. Mikheil Dzadzamia, at the Sri Lanka Embassy in Ankara on 22 September 2026.

Prior to handing over the Commissions of Appointment, the Ambassador briefed the two Honorary Consuls on the responsibilities entrusted to them and Sri Lanka's expectations vis-à-vis their role in further advancing relations between Sri Lanka and Georgia and looking after the interests of Sri Lankans in that country.

The Government of Sri Lanka appreciates the cooperation and goodwill extended by the Government of Georgia in accepting the nominations of the two Honorary Consuls. Their appointments will further strengthen Sri Lanka's representation and consular outreach in Georgia while providing fresh impetus to the growing bilateral relationship between the two countries.

Honorary Consuls perform an important role in advancing Sri Lanka's interests overseas on a voluntary basis, without remuneration from the Government of Sri Lanka. Through their professional networks, local knowledge and commitment, they complement the work of Sri Lanka's diplomatic missions in promoting the country's economic and tourism interests, strengthening bilateral relations and assisting Sri Lankan nationals abroad.

Georgia is home to a sizeable Sri Lankan student community of around 400, the majority of whom are pursuing medical studies.