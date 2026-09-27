Zirateh Becomes The Most Awarded Agency In Automotive On Its SLIM Digis Debut

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Zirateh has secured three awards at the SLIM Digis, becoming the most awarded agency in the Automotive category, in what marks the agency's first-ever application to the competition. The achievement includes Silver, Bronze and Finalist recognition, marking a significant milestone for the agency and highlighting its growing presence in Sri Lanka's automotive marketing industry.

The recognition highlights Zirateh's efforts in an industry that is highly competitive and constantly changing. The agency's involvement in the campaigns for Jetour, UFS Lanka and Tata PV has not always been well known, even though many consumers may already have come across this work online. The SLIM Digis achievement provides a platform to highlight this.

Commenting on the achievement, Damitha Senaratne, CEO of Zirateh, said, "For us, winning three awards in our very first SLIM Digis submission is a significant accomplishment. For years, we have been developing our experience in the automotive industry, and audiences have already seen a large portion of our work online, even if they were unaware that Zirateh was behind it. We have an opportunity to highlight that work and the people who contributed to it thanks to these awards. We're excited to assist more brands in achieving tangible business results through their social media.”

Zirateh has worked with clients in a number of markets over the last seven years, including the USA, UK, Singapore, and Australia. Its experience in the automotive sector includes working with vehicle dealerships and agents such as Jetour, IM Motors, XPENG LK, TATA PV, Dongfeng Sri Lanka, Perodua, Forthing Sri Lanka, Euro Motors (JAC Double Cabs), Wheels Lanka, and many others. Beyond automotive, the agency has also worked with brands such as PickMe, Uber, Timekeeper Global, Emerald, Signature, DIMO, Diamond Best Foods, etc reflecting its experience across a range of industries.

For marketing managers and business leaders looking to strengthen their brands' digital presence, Zirateh's approach blends industry experience with a structured system designed to produce measurable results. The agency offers a guarantee of one million organic views within 90 days, or it continues working for the client free of charge until that target is achieved. This dedication demonstrates its emphasis on assisting brands in increasing their awareness and generating sales through organic social media performance.

The agency's award-winning debut is indicative of its ongoing efforts in social media marketing and its emphasis on helping brands in converting digital attention into business impact. With a presence in multiple international markets and experience in the automotive industry, Zirateh hopes to increase this recognition by collaborating with other brands looking to strengthen their digital marketing initiatives.