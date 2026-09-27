Sun Siyam Pasikudah Celebrates World Tourism Day With Culture, Cuisine And Community
The celebrations open with a special buffet of authentic Sri Lankan cuisine, followed by a street food festival showcasing regional snacks and traditional sweets rarely found on resort menus. A signature World Tourism Day mocktail and cocktail, created for the occasion, will be served through the day, while traditional Sri Lankan cultural dance performances bring the island's heritage to life for guests.
Beyond the festivities, the resort has planned a tree planting activity with guests and a beach or park clean up campaign, both reflecting Sun Siyam Pasikudah's ongoing commitment to responsible tourism along Sri Lanka's northeast coast.
Set along the calm waters of Pasikudah Bay, the resort offers just 34 villas, pavilions and suites, including Garden Pavilions, Ocean Pavilions, Private Pool Pavilions and Two Bedroom Pool Beach Villas, each designed with an emphasis on privacy, space and a strong connection to the surrounding landscape.
Guests can choose from six dining and drinking venues across the property, including The Cellar, The Kitchen, The Tea House, The Bar, The Slice and Grill, and The Beach Shack, alongside a thirty metre infinity pool and a boutique spa offering Ayurveda and wellness treatments. The resort also arranges excursions to nearby national parks, UNESCO heritage sites and local villages, giving guests an authentic window into Sri Lankan life beyond the beach.
Arshed Refai, General Manager of Sun Siyam Pasikudah, said World Tourism Day is an opportunity to bring guests closer to the destination itself.
"World Tourism Day gives us the chance to celebrate what makes this destination special, its people, its food and its natural surroundings, while reminding ourselves that tourism only means something when it gives back. This is a day to bring our guests closer to Sri Lanka, and to leave the destination a little better than we found it."
Guests staying at the resort on 27 September are invited to take part in the full programme, from the culinary offerings to the tree planting and clean up initiatives.
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