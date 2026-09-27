JXG Spotlight Earns Dual Recognition At SLIM DIGIS 2.6

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) JXG (Janashakthi Group)'s JXG Spotlight has been recognised with two awards at SLIM DIGIS 2.6, receiving a Silver Award, the highest award presented in the Best Use of Digital in Corporate Branding category, and a Bronze Award for Best Use of Creative Content (Brand-Created).

The recognition at the grand finale, held on 22 September 2026 at Monarch Imperial, Colombo, marks an important milestone for a platform that was conceptualised, developed, and continuously refined entirely in-house by the JXG Group Marketing team.

This year's SLIM DIGIS, held under the theme“Mission to Extraordinary”, opened its platform to international participation for the first time and received more than 550 entries, bringing together work that reflects the evolving standards of the digital marketing industry.

For JXG, the recognition goes beyond the awards themselves. It validates a deliberate brand-building approach centred on identifying the unique propositions the Group can bring to its audiences.

As a financial conglomerate with businesses across insurance, capital markets, and finance, JXG has identified knowledge and access to financial expertise as a natural strength that could be translated into meaningful brand content. The opportunity was to create something that went beyond conventional corporate communication and offered audiences knowledge, perspectives, and conversations that were relevant to them.

This led to the creation of JXG Spotlight, an owned content platform built around the Group's knowledge and the diverse perspectives within and beyond its businesses. Conceptualised, developed, and advanced entirely in-house, the platform has grown over time through continuous experimentation, learning, and refinement by the JXG team. The JXG YouTube channel has surpassed 300,000 subscribers, reflecting the growing audience for Spotlight's content.

At its core, JXG Spotlight reflects the Group's purpose of“Breaking Barriers, Forging Futures.” It provides a platform to explore ideas, business, finance, leadership, and the forces shaping the future, while establishing a distinct voice for the JXG brand.

“JXG Spotlight was created from a simple understanding of our brand. We wanted to identify what we are good at, what our audiences need, and where we could offer something different. JXG has a wealth of knowledge and expertise, and Spotlight gave us a way to translate that into something useful and engaging. What makes this recognition particularly meaningful is that the platform has been built and developed by our own team from the ground up,” said Gamika De Silva, Group Chief Marketing Officer, JXG (Janashakthi Group).

The recognition at SLIM DIGIS 2.6 marks a significant point in the evolution of JXG Spotlight, reinforcing the value of building distinctive, owned brand platforms with a clear purpose, a strong understanding of the brand and the freedom to evolve with audiences.

From an idea rooted in what JXG knows best to a recognised digital content platform, JXG Spotlight demonstrates how an in-house idea can evolve into a meaningful long-term brand asset.