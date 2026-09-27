8 Things In Your Medicine Cabinet Worth Checking After 65

MENAFN - Saving Advice) The medicine cabinet is one of those places most people don't think about until they need something from it. Over time, however, prescription bottles accumulate, over-the-counter remedies get added, expiration dates pass, and medications that once made sense may no longer fit your current health needs. That matters more after 65 because older adults tend to take more medicines than younger people, and taking multiple drugs can increase the risk of side effects and other unintended problems, according to the National Institute on Aging. A periodic medicine cabinet check after 65 can uncover everything from expired pills to duplicate ingredients before they create a health problem or another unnecessary expense. Here are eight things worth looking at the next time you open that cabinet.

1. Check Every Expiration Date

Start with the simplest job: pull out every prescription and over-the-counter medication and look at the expiration date. The FDA advises consumers not to use expired medicines because once the expiration date has passed, there is no guarantee the medicine will remain safe and effective. Don't forget products you use infrequently, such as antibiotic ointments, eye drops, cough medicine, allergy remedies, or medications kept for occasional pain. If something has expired, add it to a disposal pile rather than leaving it in the cabinet“just in case.” A regular medicine cabinet check after 65 prevents that forgotten bottle from becoming the medication you reach for during a middle-of-the-night illness.

2. Look for Prescriptions You Don't Take Anymore

That half-full prescription from two years ago may be more than harmless clutter. Keeping medications that have been discontinued creates an opportunity to accidentally take the wrong pill, particularly when several bottles look alike or medication names are similar. The National Institute on Aging recommends promptly disposing of unused medicines and specifically warns people not to take prescriptions written for someone else or share their own prescriptions. Don't restart an old medication because the same symptom returned unless a healthcare professional tells you it's appropriate. Put discontinued prescriptions aside and confirm with your pharmacist if you're uncertain whether one still belongs in your current regimen.

3. Compare the Active Ingredients in Your OTC Products

Two boxes with completely different brand names can contain the same medication. NIA uses acetaminophen as an example: a cough medicine may contain acetaminophen while a separate pain reliever contains it too, potentially causing someone to unknowingly take more of the active ingredient than intended. Combination cold, flu, allergy, nighttime, and pain products are especially worth inspecting because several active ingredients may be tucked onto one label. Write down the active ingredients of products you regularly use and ask your pharmacist to compare them with your prescriptions if anything is unclear. Checking for duplication should be a routine part of a medicine cabinet check after 65, particularly when you're managing several health conditions.

4. Don't Forget Vitamins and Supplements

The vitamin shelf deserves the same scrutiny as the prescription shelf. NIA warns that combining certain prescription medicines, OTC drugs, dietary supplements, and herbal remedies can cause potentially serious problems and recommends telling healthcare providers about everything you take, even products used only occasionally.“Natural” doesn't automatically mean harmless or compatible with every medication, and a supplement you began years ago may no longer make sense after your prescriptions or medical conditions have changed. Include vitamins, minerals, herbal products, gummies, powders, and other supplements on the medication list you show your doctor and pharmacist. This also prevents you from continuing to spend money month after month on a product your healthcare team no longer thinks you need.

5. Ask Whether a Medication Could Explain a New Symptom

A new symptom isn't always a new disease. NIA notes that medication side effects can range from relatively minor issues such as dry mouth or headaches to serious problems involving organs such as the liver or kidneys, and some medicines can affect driving ability. NIA If dizziness, sleepiness, digestive problems, or another issue appeared after a medication or dose changed, write down when it began and discuss the timing with your doctor or pharmacist. Don't stop a prescription on your own, because suddenly discontinuing some medicines can create additional problems. A medicine cabinet check after 65 should therefore include asking not only“What am I taking?” but also“How have I felt since I started taking it?”

6. Make Sure Your Medication List Matches the Bottles

A medication list stored in your wallet isn't very useful if it hasn't been updated since last year's physical. NIA recommends keeping a list containing prescription medicines, OTC drugs, vitamins, and supplements, along with information such as the amount taken, timing, prescribing doctor, and reason for each prescription. Sit down with the actual bottles and compare them line by line with your list, removing discontinued drugs and adding anything that's missing. Keep one copy somewhere accessible at home and another in your wallet or purse so it can be provided during an emergency or unexpected medical visit. This simple exercise also makes it easier to spot medications from different specialists that deserve to be reviewed together.

7. Check Where and How Your Medicines Are Stored

The phrase“medicine cabinet” can itself be misleading because the bathroom isn't always the best storage location. Heat, direct sunlight, moisture, and other environmental conditions can affect some medications, and NIA recommends checking whether a drug has special storage instructions, such as refrigeration or another climate-controlled location. Security matters too, particularly when prescription pain medications such as opioids are present; NIA recommends keeping these medicines in a locked cabinet or drawer. If you've switched to easy-open bottles because child-resistant caps are difficult to manage, storage becomes even more important when grandchildren or pets visit. Your medicine cabinet check after 65 should include both what's inside the bottle and whether the bottle itself is being stored safely.

8. Dispose of Unneeded Medicines the Right Way

Don't automatically flush unwanted medications or dump loose pills into the trash. The FDA says drug take-back programs are the preferred disposal method for most expired or unused prescription and OTC medicines, and some pharmacies provide collection kiosks or mail-back options. If a take-back option isn't readily available, only medications appearing on the FDA's specific flush list should be flushed; most others can be discarded using the agency's household-trash instructions. Those instructions generally involve mixing the medicine (without crushing tablets or capsules) with something undesirable such as dirt, used coffee grounds, or cat litter, sealing it in a container, and removing personal information from the empty packaging. Proper disposal reduces the chance that unused medicines will be accidentally taken, misused, or confused with medications you're currently supposed to use.

Turn the Cleanup Into a Medication Review

Cleaning out the cabinet is useful, but the bigger payoff comes from taking what you discover to a pharmacist or healthcare provider. If you find several medications treating similar problems, prescriptions you can't remember why you're taking, duplicate active ingredients, expensive drugs you're struggling to afford, or supplements nobody has reviewed recently, write down your questions instead of making changes yourself. NIA identifies polypharmacy (the use of multiple medicines) as a growing concern for older adults and recommends talking with a healthcare provider if you're worried you may be taking more medications than you need. Making a medicine cabinet check after 65 an annual habit can improve safety while potentially eliminating unnecessary purchases and prescriptions that your healthcare team determines are no longer appropriate.

When was the last time you emptied your medicine cabinet and checked everything inside rather than simply reaching for the bottle you needed?