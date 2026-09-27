$500,000 In A 401(K) And $100,000 In Cash: Spending The Wrong One First Can Raise Your Medicare Premium Two Years Later

MENAFN - Free Financial Advisor) A retiree with $500,000 in a 401(k) and $100,000 in cash faces more than an investment decision, because a taxable withdrawal can affect Medicare premiums two years later – Shutterstock

A retiree with $500,000 in a 401(k) and another $100,000 sitting in cash has more than a simple spending choice. Taking money from the 401(k) can increase taxable income, and that income can affect Medicare premiums two years later.

The timing matters because Social Security generally uses federal tax return information from two years earlier to determine Medicare's income-related monthly adjustment amount, or IRMAA. For example, 2026 Medicare premiums generally use 2024 tax information.

That creates an unusual retirement-planning wrinkle. The account that feels like the obvious source of spending money may create a future bill that has nothing to do with how much money remains in the account.

Cash Can Leave More Room on the Tax Return

Suppose someone needs $50,000 for living expenses and already has $100,000 in cash. Pulling that $50,000 from a bank account generally does not create $50,000 of new taxable income if the money represents existing savings.

A $50,000 distribution from a traditional 401(k) works differently. Retirement-plan distributions generally enter taxable income, subject to the particular rules that apply to the distribution. That extra income can push a Medicare beneficiary into a higher IRMAA bracket. SSA calculates Medicare MAGI by adding adjusted gross income to tax-exempt interest.

That distinction can make the source of the withdrawal matter almost as much as the withdrawal itself.

Cash also has its own complications. Interest from a savings account can create taxable income, for example. Money sitting in a taxable investment account can produce capital gains when investments get sold. So“spend cash first” does not automatically mean“create no taxable income.” The tax character of the cash matters.

Medicare Looks Back While Retirement Spending Looks Forward

IRMAA can feel especially strange because retirement decisions happen today, while Medicare can react later.

For 2026, Medicare Part B uses a standard monthly premium of $202.90. Beneficiaries with higher MAGI pay additional amounts, and Part D also carries an income-related adjustment for people above the applicable thresholds.

For example, in 2026 a married couple filing jointly paid the standard Part B premium at MAGI of $218,000 or less. Above that level, the monthly Part B premium increased through several income brackets, reaching $689.90 at MAGI of at least $750,000. Those figures apply to 2026, however, and future thresholds and premiums can change.

That makes a large retirement withdrawal worth examining before moving the money. A distribution does not automatically trigger IRMAA. The issue arises when the distribution helps push MAGI above a Medicare threshold for the applicable year.

The two-year delay also makes the charge easy to miss. A person could take a large 401(k) withdrawal in one year, spend the money, and only encounter the resulting Medicare premium adjustment two years later.

A Big Withdrawal Can Create a Bigger Problem Than Expected

Consider a household that needs extra money for a home renovation. It has $100,000 in cash and $500,000 in a traditional 401(k).

Taking the entire project cost from the 401(k) might look perfectly reasonable. After all, the household has a large retirement balance and needs to spend some of it eventually. But the withdrawal could raise that year's MAGI enough to cross an IRMAA threshold.

The cash option creates a different tradeoff. Spending cash can preserve the 401(k) balance and avoid adding that withdrawal to taxable income for the year. But it also reduces the household's liquid reserve, which can matter enormously for unexpected repairs, medical costs, insurance premiums, or other large expenses.

That is why the decision cannot simply become“always spend cash first.” A retiree needs to look at the size of the cash reserve, expected income, tax bracket, future required withdrawals, and Medicare exposure together.

The Calendar Can Change the Decision

The year of the withdrawal matters. So does the household's other income. A retiree might have a year with unusually low taxable income after leaving work. Another year could include a pension, investment gains, a large retirement distribution, or other income that changes the tax picture. The same $50,000 withdrawal can therefore have different consequences in different years.

This can make partial withdrawals useful to consider. Instead of taking one large distribution, someone might spread withdrawals across different tax years. That approach can affect taxable income and future Medicare calculations, although the right strategy depends on the household's complete tax situation.

Roth money also deserves separate attention. Qualified Roth IRA distributions generally do not enter federal taxable income, unlike taxable distributions from a traditional retirement account. A household with several types of accounts therefore has more than two choices to consider.

Medicare Gives Retirees One Important Safety Valve

A higher Medicare premium does not necessarily remain locked in forever. Social Security allows beneficiaries to request a new IRMAA determination after certain qualifying life-changing events that reduce household income. Those events include retirement or work stoppage, reduced work, marriage, divorce, death of a spouse, and certain other circumstances.

That matters because retirement itself can dramatically reduce income after a high-income tax year. Someone who receives an IRMAA notice based on an older, higher-income return may have a path to request a new determination using more recent information if the circumstances meet SSA's rules.

Still, this should not become an excuse to ignore the original withdrawal decision. A qualifying event and the required documentation matter, and SSA does not simply replace an old tax return because a retiree dislikes the resulting premium.

The $100,000 Cash Reserve Has a Job Too

A large cash balance can look inefficient during retirement, especially beside a 401(k) earning investment returns. But cash can provide flexibility that a retirement account cannot provide without potentially creating taxable income.

That flexibility can become particularly valuable during years when a large 401(k) distribution would push MAGI across an IRMAA threshold. The cash reserve can give a household another source of spending money while it waits for a more favorable tax year.

The smarter question is not simply which account has more money. It is which account can fund today's spending while creating the least troublesome chain of tax and Medicare consequences over the years ahead.

Before taking a large retirement distribution, check the year's projected taxable income and Medicare MAGI. Then look two years ahead. That little bit of calendar math can reveal a cost that never appears on the 401(k) withdrawal screen.

Would you consider using cash before retirement funds if it could help avoid a future Medicare premium increase?