Past 800, Lenders Stop Raising Your Limit - Where Chasing More Points Quietly Costs You Money

MENAFN - Free Financial Advisor) An 800-plus credit score does not guarantee a larger credit limit, and chasing additional points can become costly if rewards encourage unnecessary spending or interest-bearing balances – Shutterstock

An 800-plus credit score can put a borrower in an enviable position, yet that number does not guarantee another credit-limit increase. Lenders consider more than a score when deciding how much credit to extend, and pushing for a few additional points can create costs that outweigh the benefit.

That creates an odd financial situation. A consumer can spend years building excellent credit, then discover that another 20 points do not unlock a bigger credit line or a dramatically better deal. Meanwhile, chasing those points can tempt someone to open another card, request higher limits repeatedly, or spend more to collect rewards.

At that point, the score itself can become a distraction.

An 800 Score Does Not Mean Unlimited Borrowing Power

Credit scores measure credit risk, not how much money a lender thinks someone can comfortably borrow. FICO says its scoring models consider factors including payment history, amounts owed, length of credit history, new credit, and credit mix. The amounts-owed category includes credit utilization, which compares revolving balances with available credit.

A card issuer can also consider information outside the score when setting a credit limit. The CFPB notes that issuers generally review a consumer's credit report, credit history, and income information when making credit-limit decisions. That means an 800 score does not create an automatic entitlement to a larger line.

The lender may also have its own risk rules and account-management practices. One issuer might offer a larger limit while another keeps the same line. Neither decision necessarily means the consumer's credit score changed.

That distinction matters because people sometimes treat a credit limit like a trophy attached to a high score. It is not. A $20,000 limit does not prove better financial health than a $10,000 limit, just as an 810 score does not automatically create a better borrowing outcome than an 800 score.

More Available Credit Can Help, But That Does Not Make It Free

A higher credit limit can reduce utilization without requiring a consumer to spend less. Suppose a card carries a $2,000 reported balance. A $10,000 limit produces 20% utilization. A $20,000 limit cuts that ratio to 10%, even though the balance remains exactly the same.

That can matter because FICO considers utilization as part of its amounts-owed category. FICO also notes that the balance reported to a credit bureau often reflects the latest statement balance, not necessarily the amount left after a consumer makes a later payment.

But chasing a larger limit can introduce a different problem. A lender may use a hard inquiry when evaluating a request for a credit-limit increase, although some account reviews use soft inquiries instead. The CFPB specifically lists requests for higher credit limits among situations in which a lender may pull a credit report.

Before requesting an increase, a cardholder can check whether the issuer expects a hard inquiry. There is little appeal in trying to improve a score while casually adding new credit activity that could affect the same score.

Rewards Can Turn a Tiny Credit Goal Into a Real Expense

The more interesting cost often comes from spending behavior. Consider a card that offers points for everyday purchases. A consumer who normally spends $2,000 each month might start putting extra purchases on the card because the additional spending earns rewards and keeps utilization active. If the consumer pays every statement in full, the strategy may simply shift spending from one payment method to another.

The problem begins when the rewards encourage purchases that would not have happened otherwise. A few hundred dollars of unnecessary spending can overwhelm the value of the points, especially if the balance starts accruing interest.

Carrying a balance to earn rewards rarely makes economic sense. The card's interest rate applies to the balance under the card's terms, while the rewards provide a much smaller benefit. A consumer does not improve a financial position by paying substantial interest to collect points.

That principle also applies to manufactured spending. Buying something solely because it earns rewards, then scrambling to pay for it, turns a credit card into a spending accelerator rather than a payment tool.

The 800-to-820 Chase Has Diminishing Practical Value

There is nothing wrong with having an 800-plus score. The problem comes from treating every additional point as though it carries the same value as the points that helped move a mediocre score into strong territory.

A very high score already communicates a long record of responsible credit management. FICO says payment history carries the largest weight in its general scoring framework, while amounts owed and other categories also contribute. The exact impact varies by individual credit profile.

That makes the behavior behind the score more useful than the score itself. Paying bills on time, keeping balances manageable, avoiding unnecessary applications, and maintaining older accounts can matter far more than obsessing over whether the number moves from 802 to 815.

There is also no universal score at which every lender suddenly stops caring. Lenders use different models, underwriting standards, products, and criteria. A credit score can help qualify someone for favorable terms, but it does not replace the lender's broader assessment.

A Bigger Limit Should Serve a Purpose

A credit-limit increase can make sense when it fits an existing financial plan. Someone with stable spending may want additional available credit to keep utilization lower, for example. Someone with an upcoming large purchase may also want to know whether an issuer can accommodate the charge.

That does not mean every increase deserves a yes. A larger limit can make spending feel less restrictive, and issuers can reduce limits as well as increase them. The CFPB has documented that credit-line reductions can sharply increase utilization when balances remain unchanged.

For that reason, a credit limit works best as available capacity, not as permission to spend. A consumer who can comfortably manage a $5,000 monthly card bill does not necessarily benefit from turning a $10,000 limit into $30,000 simply because the issuer offers it.

The same logic applies to opening additional cards. New accounts can expand available credit, but FICO considers new credit as part of its scoring framework, and the CFPB warns that applying for too much credit within a short period can hurt a score.

Once Credit Is Excellent, Stop Paying for the Number

An 800-plus score can be useful, but it does not need constant maintenance through increasingly complicated financial maneuvers. A consumer does not need to manufacture spending, carry debt, or collect every available reward simply to protect an already strong score.

The better question after reaching excellent credit is practical: does this action save money, preserve flexibility, or improve a real borrowing opportunity?

If the answer is no, another few points may not deserve much attention. Credit exists to support financial decisions, not become the financial decision itself. A strong score paired with controlled spending can be far more valuable than a slightly higher score produced through expensive habits.

What do you think matters more after reaching an 800-plus credit score: gaining a few more points, or simply keeping the credit profile healthy?