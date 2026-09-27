TN CM Vijay To Campaign For TVK's Sathyabama In Dharapuram On Sep 30

MENAFN - IANS) Dharapuram, Sep 27 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) President C. Joseph Vijay will address a public meeting in Dharapuram on September 30 to campaign for the party's candidate, P Sathyabama, in the October 6 Assembly bypoll.

TVK functionaries said that Chief Minister Vijay also plans to hold a roadshow in the Assembly constituency on October 4 as campaigning enters its final stretch.

TVK workers have selected a 34-acre site on the Dharapuram–Udumalai road for the public meeting, where work to erect the stage and flagpoles is underway.

Security arrangements are being strengthened for the gathering.

Ministers K.A. Sengottaiyan and Arunkumar, along with senior TVK functionaries, are overseeing preparations in the Assembly constituency, party officials said.

Dharapuram in Tiruppur district is one of two Tamil Nadu Assembly seats voting on October 6.

The other is Madurantakam in Chengalpattu district.

Both Assembly constituencies are reserved for Scheduled Castes, and votes will be counted on October 9.

The bypolls have drawn senior leaders from across the political spectrum as parties intensify their campaigns.

In Dharapuram, 22 candidates are in the fray, according to the campaign account supplied by TVK.

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami, DMK President M.K. Stalin, Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) chief coordinator Seeman and leaders of the Left parties are also expected to campaign.

Sathyabama won Dharapuram for the AIADMK in the April Assembly election before leaving the party and joining the TVK.

The ruling TVK has fielded her again for the bypoll.

In Madurantakam, TVK has nominated another former AIADMK legislator, K Maragatham Kumaravel.

Their changes of party have become a campaign issue in both seats.

Chief Minister Vijay is separately scheduled to campaign for Maragatham Kumaravel at Acharapakkam in the Madurantakam constituency on September 28.

His Dharapuram meeting two days later will give TVK a second major public event as it seeks to retain both seats.

Nominations for the bypolls opened on September 9 and closed on September 16.

With polling approaching, candidates and party workers are stepping up constituency visits and voter outreach across both seats.

Dharapuram's scheduled meeting and roadshow are expected to form the centrepiece of TVK's final campaign push there.