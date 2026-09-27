BJP Leader Shot Dead In Bengal's Bolpur

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Sep 27 (IANS) In a shootout, a BJP leader was shot dead in Birbhum district's Bolpur in West Bengal.

The deceased has been identified as Chandan Bhalla (47). He was the BJP's mandal president.

He was shot dead at close range on the road in the Trishulapatti area of ​​ward number 12 of Bolpur on Sunday night. Realising that his death was confirmed, two bikers fled.

The deceased's elder brother suspects that some BJP workers from Nanoor committed the crime. His wife Shyamoli Bhalla said that Chandan used to sell land. He left the house with his bike to show the land to someone. He was killed at that time.

The murder of the ruling camp leader has created a sensation in the area. A large police force has reached the spot. The police are trying to identify the miscreants by examining the CCTV camera footage. However, no police official has reacted to the incident so far.

The deceased's brother, Goura Chandra Bhalla, said, "They called my brother and shot him. Two people came on a bike and shot him and fled. The bullet went straight through his head. My brother was the BJP booth president. Some BJP people from Nanoor police station came to the house in the morning. I suspect it could be their work. We want the culprits punished."

However, neither the family nor the police could provide any information about who came to call Chandan.

According to administration sources, no political murder has taken place in Birbhum district since the change in political turn in the state.

Bolpur BJP leader Sumit Mandal said, "It is a very unfortunate incident. He was our worker for a long time. We have participated in many political programmes together. However, who or what committed this incident is a matter of investigation. So, nothing can be said beforehand. The BJP is in power in the state. So how can he be killed for joining the party? This is why an investigation is needed. I will ask the police administration to conduct a proper investigation."