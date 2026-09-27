Which Store Has The Cheapest Breakfast? We Compare The Cost Of 10 Basic Restaurants

MENAFN - Grocery Coupon Guide) A brightly lit menu board highlights various breakfast croissant sandwiches and morning value meals. Evaluating breakfast pricing across major restaurant chains reveals which brands offer the best value for morning diners. Shutterstock.

Breakfast can still be one of the cheaper meals to grab at a fast-food restaurant, but the answer to“Who has the cheapest breakfast?” gets complicated quickly. A $2 burrito may look cheaper than a $4 meal until you realize the $4 option includes hash browns and coffee, while a $2 sandwich may require another $4 or $5 in sides and drinks to become a complete breakfast. Prices also vary by restaurant, and several chains now reserve some of their strongest offers for customers using an app or rewards account. We compared breakfast options at 10 well-known fast-food chains, focusing on what budget shoppers can realistically buy rather than simply identifying the single cheapest thing on each menu. The result shows that where you eat matters-but how you order can matter even more.

A note about prices: Fast-food prices vary substantially by restaurant and market, so the prices below should be treated as current examples rather than guaranteed nationwide prices. Where a chain publishes a national promotion, we've identified it separately. Taco Bell breakfast is available only at select restaurants, while Popeyes does not currently publish a nationwide U.S. breakfast menu.

1. McDonald's Has One of the Strongest Complete Breakfast Deals

McDonald's is difficult to beat right now if you're comparing an actual breakfast rather than one inexpensive menu item. According to McDonald's current McValue offers, participating restaurants have a $4 Breakfast Meal Deal that includes your choice of a Sausage McMuffin or Sausage Biscuit, Hash Browns, and a small Premium Roast Coffee. The chain also has an Under $3 breakfast menu featuring items including the Sausage McMuffin, Sausage Biscuit, Sausage Burrito, Hash Browns, and medium Premium Roast Coffee, although individual prices and participation vary. Through October 4, Rewards members can also use an app-only $2 breakfast sandwich offer once per week at participating locations, with choices including the Egg McMuffin and Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit. For someone who actually wants an entrée, potato, and coffee, the advertised $4 meal is a much more meaningful value benchmark than comparing McDonald's cheapest individual item with another chain's full breakfast.

2. Wendy's Can Be Cheap If You Build Breakfast Carefully

Wendy's can still work for a small breakfast budget, but the difference between a basic biscuit and one of the chain's larger breakfast sandwiches can be several dollars. Current menu-price tracking puts breakfast sandwiches such as a Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit at roughly $4 in many markets, while premium choices such as the Breakfast Baconator can exceed $6 before adding a side or drink. That means someone ordering a larger sandwich, seasoned potatoes, and coffee could easily spend twice what another customer pays for a simpler breakfast. Before automatically choosing a combo, compare the price of the exact sandwich you want with any current Wendy's app offer. For budget shoppers, Wendy's makes the most sense when a lower-priced entrée or digital promotion matches what you were already planning to order.

3. Burger King Gives Budget Shoppers Several Ways to Order Small

Burger King also has a wide price spread between a simple breakfast item and a larger Croissan'wich meal. Lower-cost options such as the Breakfast Burrito Jr. and small Hash Browns can make it possible to assemble a modest breakfast without automatically buying a combo, while larger breakfast sandwiches raise the total quickly. Burger King also distributes rotating offers through its Royal Perks program, so the amount shown on the regular menu isn't necessarily the lowest price available that morning. That creates an important shopping lesson: compare the cost of one larger sandwich with two smaller value items before deciding which gives you more food for the money. Customers who automatically order a traditional breakfast combo may miss less expensive combinations sitting elsewhere on the menu.

4. Taco Bell Has $1.99 Breakfast Burritos-Where Breakfast Is Available

Taco Bell has one of the clearest low-price options in this comparison, but there's a significant catch: Taco Bell says breakfast is offered only at select locations. At restaurants currently serving breakfast, the chain lists its Cheesy Toasted Breakfast Burrito Potato at $1.99, while bacon and sausage versions can cost around $2 depending on location. For example, recent Taco Bell listings in Charlotte, North Carolina, showed sausage and potato versions for $1.99, while one location charged $2.29 for bacon. A Hash Brown was $1.99 and hot coffee $2.19 at those restaurants, meaning a $1.99 burrito becomes roughly a $6 breakfast if you add both. Taco Bell can therefore be one of the cheapest places for a filling single item, but it doesn't automatically beat McDonald's $4 promotional meal once you build a three-item breakfast.

5. Chick-fil-A Gets More Expensive Once Chicken Enters the Order

Chick-fil-A illustrates why we shouldn't declare a restaurant cheap simply because it sells one inexpensive breakfast side or plain biscuit. The restaurant's more substantial breakfast choices include chicken biscuits, Chick-n-Minis, breakfast burritos, and egg sandwiches, and those entrées generally cost considerably more than a plain biscuit. Adding Hash Browns and coffee or another beverage can push the final breakfast well beyond the price of the lowest-cost menu item. For someone who specifically wants a chicken-based breakfast, that may be worth paying for, but it isn't directly comparable with a $1.99 potato burrito or plain biscuit. Budget shoppers should compare equivalent meals-entrée versus entrée or complete meal versus complete meal-rather than simply looking for the lowest number on each menu.

6. Dunkin' Can Make More Sense If Coffee Is the Priority

Dunkin' is an interesting comparison because many customers are buying breakfast around the coffee rather than adding coffee to a food order. Someone who already plans to purchase a regular coffee may need only a doughnut, Wake-Up Wrap, or other smaller food item, while ordering a full breakfast sandwich and specialty beverage can dramatically increase the total. That means Dunkin' can look inexpensive or relatively costly depending on what“breakfast” means to you. A flavored latte plus breakfast sandwich isn't financially comparable with plain coffee and a small food item even though both customers technically bought breakfast. When comparing Dunkin' with burger chains, price the beverage you actually drink instead of assuming every cup of coffee costs the same.

7. Sonic Lets You Skip the Traditional Combo Structure

Sonic serves breakfast throughout the day at many locations and offers burritos, Breakfast Toasters, and other morning items rather than relying entirely on traditional breakfast combos. Current menu-price tracking shows that substantial Sonic breakfast entrées can land around the $5 to $6 range before drinks or sides, meaning it isn't automatically one of the cheapest choices simply because you're buying a burrito. Sonic does, however, give customers flexibility to order individual items and beverages separately. That's useful for someone who wants a filling entrée but already has coffee at home or doesn't need a side. As with every chain in this comparison, skipping an unnecessary drink or side can sometimes save more than choosing a restaurant based on a 50-cent difference in sandwich prices.

8. Bojangles Is Worth Comparing If You Want a Biscuit

Bojangles deserves a place in the comparison because breakfast is a major part of its menu rather than an afterthought. The chain offers several biscuit-based breakfasts as well as wider choices, and in 2026 it has continued introducing new breakfast products such as the Breakfast Bo-Rito and limited-time Cajun Bacon Ranch Biscuit. For a shopper in a Bojangles market, the better comparison isn't“What's the cheapest thing they sell?” but rather“What does the biscuit I actually want cost compared with a similar McDonald's or Chick-fil-A breakfast?” That approach prevents a plain biscuit at one restaurant from being compared with an egg-and-meat sandwich somewhere else. Regional chains like Bojangles can be particularly competitive, but the local menu is what matters at checkout.

9. Del Taco Can Be a Strong Value Where Breakfast Is Offered

Del Taco is another chain where burrito-based breakfasts can provide a lot of food without requiring customers to buy a traditional sandwich meal. Menu-price trackers have placed its breakfast entrées among the less expensive choices in the fast-food category, although prices and breakfast availability depend on location. As with Taco Bell, that makes Del Taco especially interesting for someone who wants one substantial handheld item rather than an entrée, side, and coffee. The comparison changes if you start adding Hashbrown Sticks, specialty drinks or multiple items to the order. A $3 or $4 burrito can be an inexpensive breakfast on its own without necessarily making the entire Del Taco breakfast menu cheaper than every competitor.

10. Popeyes Isn't a Fair Nationwide Breakfast Comparison

Popeyes exposes one of the problems with many online“cheapest fast-food breakfast” rankings. The chain's current official U.S. menu does not publish a nationwide breakfast category, even though certain individual locations-including some airport and other select restaurants-do serve breakfast. That means a price found for a Popeyes breakfast biscuit at one restaurant shouldn't be presented as though shoppers nationwide can walk into their local Popeyes and order it. If your nearby Popeyes serves breakfast, its local prices can certainly be compared with the other restaurants in your area. For a nationwide price comparison, however, Popeyes belongs in the“check your location” category rather than being declared one of America's cheapest breakfast chains.

A $2 Entrée Isn't Necessarily Cheaper Than a $4 Meal

The most useful comparison comes from pricing what people actually eat. Consider Taco Bell's currently listed $1.99 potato breakfast burrito: add a $1.99 Hash Brown and a $2.19 hot coffee at one Charlotte-area restaurant and the three-item breakfast reaches $6.17 before tax. McDonald's, meanwhile, is currently advertising a $4 meal at participating restaurants containing a Sausage McMuffin or Sausage Biscuit, Hash Browns, and small coffee. The Taco Bell burrito is cheaper by itself, but McDonald's wins that particular three-part comparison by more than $2. That's why lists based entirely on each restaurant's cheapest individual item can give shoppers the wrong impression about which breakfast actually costs less.

App Deals Can Completely Change the Ranking

Digital promotions make this comparison even more complicated because today's cheapest breakfast may not be tomorrow's cheapest breakfast. McDonald's provides an unusually good example right now: Rewards members can get an eligible breakfast sandwich for $2 once per week through October 4 at participating restaurants, excluding delivery. Burger King, Wendy's, Sonic, and other chains also use apps and loyalty programs for rotating offers that can change the final checkout price. Before driving somewhere solely because its regular breakfast sandwich costs 50 cents less, check whether another restaurant is offering the item you want for $2 or bundling breakfast for $4. For frequent fast-food customers, the app price has increasingly become just as important as the menu-board price.

So, Which Restaurant Has the Cheapest Breakfast?

There isn't one winner for every type of breakfast, but there are clear standouts depending on what you're buying. Taco Bell can be exceptionally inexpensive for a single breakfast entrée, with a potato Cheesy Toasted Breakfast Burrito currently listed at $1.99 where breakfast is offered, while other versions hover around $2 at some locations. McDonald's has the stronger current argument for a complete low-cost breakfast, because its participating $4 Meal Deal includes an entrée, Hash Browns, and small coffee-and its temporary $2 app sandwich can make an even smaller order cheaper. Someone primarily buying coffee may get a different result at Dunkin', while biscuit fans should compare local Bojangles, Chick-fil-A and McDonald's prices directly. The best way to save is to decide what constitutes breakfast for you-one filling entrée or a sandwich, side and drink-and compare that same order across restaurants rather than letting a single cheap menu item determine where you eat.

Before your next breakfast run, build the same order in two or three restaurant apps. A chain with the cheapest sandwich isn't necessarily the one with the cheapest breakfast once coffee, sides, and current promotions are included.

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