In A World Of AI Answers, ADVICE. Is Selling Human Opinions For $1

MENAFN - PR Urgent) , so it must not be wrapped in one. --> As answers are increasingly filtered through algorithms and AI, ADVICE. offers something deliberately old-fashioned: ask a real human what she thinks - no algorithm, no carefully neutral response, just a human opinion.

In a world where answers are increasingly generated, filtered and shaped by algorithms, ADVICE. is offering something deliberately old-fashioned: one human being telling another what she actually thinks.

No algorithm. No carefully neutral response. No attempt to produce the perfect answer.

Just an opinion.

ADVICE. is built around the kind of questions people have always taken to friends, colleagues, strangers at bars and occasionally the person who probably shouldn't have been asked in the first place. Relationships, work, bad decisions, questionable purchases, family drama, business problems or simply: Am I being an idiot here?

The difference is that this stranger charges $1.

One dollar buys one short question and one human answer. The response might be thoughtful, funny, uncomfortable, brutally obvious or occasionally a little unhinged. It might confirm what the customer already thinks. It might tell them exactly the opposite.

And sometimes the answer may simply be: you're the problem.

There are no claims of expertise behind ADVICE. In fact, the service makes a point of it.

“Are you qualified?”

“No.”

“Then why should I ask you?”

“That's an excellent question. It'll cost you $1.”

And who is the woman behind ADVICE.? That part is deliberately being kept a secret.

Customers get her opinion, not her biography. There are no credentials, no personal brand and no carefully constructed expert persona - just one human being telling another what she actually thinks.

The anonymity goes both ways. ADVICE. doesn't need a customer's life story or even to know who they really are. Bring the question, leave out the identifying details, and keep it short.

That distance is part of the appeal: two strangers, one problem, and very little reason to tell each other anything except the truth.

ADVICE. isn't claiming to replace AI, professional expertise or good judgment. It is an experiment in something much simpler: whether, in an increasingly automated world, people still value a raw, subjective and unmistakably human perspective.

The service is for informal opinions and entertainment and is not a substitute for medical, legal, financial, mental-health, emergency or other professional advice.

Its philosophy is perhaps best summarized by ADVICE. itself:

“Professional advice is expensive. This is $1. Draw your own conclusions.”

ADVICE. is available at AdviceForADollar.