Asian Games: President Murmu Hails Tejaswin, Sarvesh, Parul For Athletics Medals

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 27 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday congratulated Indian athletes Tejaswin Shankar, Sarvesh Anil Kushare and Parul Chaudhary for their medal-winning performances at the Asian Games 2026.

Tejaswin secured the bronze medal in the men's decathlon after completing the gruelling 10-event competition with 7,934 points. The Indian, who began the second day at the top of the standings, finished strongly by winning the 1500m, the final event of the competition, in 4:33.09.

“Warm congratulations to Tejaswin Shankar on winning the Bronze Medal in the Men's Decathlon at the Asian Games 2026.

It is commendable to excel across ten demanding disciplines that test speed, strength, endurance and skill. May you continue to rise to every challenge and achieve many more proud moments for India,” President Murmu wrote on X.

Sarvesh, meanwhile, claimed silver in the men's high jump after clearing 2.25m. The Indian remained in medal contention throughout the final and eventually finished second, adding an Asian Games medal to his growing international record.

“Heartiest congratulations to Sarvesh Anil Kushare on winning the Silver Medal in the Men's High Jump at the Asian Games 2026.

May you continue to soar higher, rise to every new challenge with confidence and achieve many more successes in your sporting journey,” the president wrote.

Parul completed the Indian athletics medal haul with bronze in the women's 3000m steeplechase. She clocked 9:08.67, a personal best, to secure her second consecutive Asian Games medal in the event after winning silver at the 2023 Hangzhou Games.

“Congratulations to Parul Chaudhary on winning the Bronze Medal in the Women's 3000m Steeplechase at the Asian Games 2026.

Achieving a personal best while securing the medal makes this achievement even more special. May you continue to clear every obstacle and set new benchmarks,” President Murmu wrote on X.