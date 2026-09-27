We Know Who Did It And Where The Money Is Freedom Activist Group Says It Will Expose Two People In Coindcx Hack

MENAFN - IANS) An anonymous group calling itself the Freedom Activist Group claims it has identified two people linked to the CoinDCX hack, including one named“Diana,” and says it knows where the stolen funds are. No arrests have been announced in the core hacking case, and the claims remain unverified.

A mysterious anonymous collective calling itself the Freedom Activist Group has inserted itself into the investigation of the CoinDCX crypto exchange hack, claiming it has identified two people connected to the incident and that it knows where the stolen funds are hidden. In messages circulated on encrypted channels, the group said one of the individuals is known as“Diana,” but it did not provide a surname, nationality, photograph, or any documentary evidence. The group says it will soon release a larger trove of material, including wallet trails, chat logs, screenshots, and transaction hashes, and warned that“many more things will be revealed.” The claims have not been verified by us, police, or CoinDCX. CoinDCX previously confirmed that attackers compromised an internal operational account and stole approximately $44 million, while saying customer funds were not affected and that the loss would be covered by the company. No arrests have been announced in the core hacking case. Security researchers warn that publishing unverified names can harm innocent people and may also tip off real suspects, giving them time to move funds or destroy records. The group's identity and motives remain unknown; it could be hacktivists, a rival hacking crew, or online researchers. Until evidence is produced, the group's statements should be treated as allegations. we are continuing to investigate and will update this article if verified information becomes available.