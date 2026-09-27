India Shines At Worldskills 2026, Secures 10Th Place With 6 Silvers

Team India secured 10th position at the 48th WorldSkills Competition, Shanghai 2026, winning 6 Silver Medals and 20 Medal for Excellence as the prestigious international skills competition concluded in Shanghai, China.

Improving upon its 13th-place finish at WorldSkills Lyon 2024, where India secured four Bronze Medals and 12 Medal for Excellence, the result marks an important milestone for the country's skilled youth on the global stage.

India's Silver Medallists

The six Silver Medals at WorldSkills Shanghai were won by Smriti Nambiar in Bakery, Mohammed Salam in Dental Prosthetics; Kovid Ajay Gangrade in Digital Interactive Media Design, Parth Vohra in Industrial Design Technology, Mehrunissa Begum in Logistics and Freight Forwarding; and Saniya Joshi in Retail Sales. Their achievements span creative, technical and service-sector skills, reflecting the breadth of Indian talent on the global stage, as per the press release.

India also secured 20 Medal for Excellence across technical, industrial, digital, creative and service skills. Smriti Nambiar, Silver Medallist in Bakery, was recognised as Best of Nation for India.

The six-day international event, held from 22–27 September 2026, brought together over 1,400 young competitors from around 70 countries and regions. Representing India was its largest-ever contingent of 70 competitors participating across 63 skills, spanning emerging technologies, advanced manufacturing, engineering, creative industries and specialised services. Following four days of intense competition from 23–26 September, the winners were recognised at the grand closing ceremony on 27th September in Shanghai. The ceremony celebrated exceptional technical proficiency, innovation, precision and craftsmanship, bringing together competitors, international delegations, experts and industry representatives from across the world.

Minister Congratulates Team India

Congratulating Team India on its performance, Jayant Chaudhary, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and the Minister of State for Education, Government of India, said in a statement,“Team India's remarkable performance at WorldSkills Shanghai 2026, with 6 Silver Medals and 20 Medal for Excellence, marks a significant leap in our global skills journey. Surpassing our previous performance, our young competitors have demonstrated the growing strength and competitiveness of India's skilled talent. I congratulate every competitor, expert, trainer and industry partner who contributed to this achievement. Beyond the medals, what makes us proud is the confidence, determination and excellence with which our youth represented India on the world stage. Their success reinforces our commitment to building a future-ready skilling ecosystem and giving every young Indian the opportunity to compete with the best in the world.”

India's achievement reflects the dedication of its young competitors, supported by months of rigorous preparation, specialised training, mentorship and international benchmarking. Medal for Excellence are awarded to competitors who demonstrate a high level of professional proficiency against internationally established WorldSkills standards.

Focus on Future Learning

Sharing her perspective on the international exposure gained through the competition, Manisha Sensarma, Official Delegate, WorldSkills India and Senior Economic Adviser, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India, said,“WorldSkills is as much about learning as it is about competing. Shanghai has given our competitors and experts invaluable exposure to evolving global occupational standards, new technologies and international best practices. Our focus now is to translate these learnings into stronger training methodologies, improved assessment standards and deeper industry engagement, so that the benefits of this experience extend well beyond the competition to India's larger skilling ecosystem.”

Debut in New and Emerging Skills

A significant feature of India's participation this year was its debut in 11 new and emerging skill categories, including Dental Prosthetics, Digital Interactive Media Design, Intelligent Security Technology, Landscape Gardening, Optoelectronic Technology, Retail Sales, Unmanned Aerial Systems, Industrial Mechanics, Software Testing, Heavy Vehicle Technology and Aircraft Maintenance. India's entry into these specialised categories reflects the changing contours of the country's skilling ecosystem, with greater emphasis on future-oriented occupations, new technologies and industry-driven competencies.

Increased Participation of Women

The participation of young women across diverse technical, creative and service-oriented categories was another important highlight. Women competitors represented India in skills ranging from Chemical Laboratory Technology and Logistics and Freight Forwarding to Fashion Technology, Visual Merchandising, Health and Social Care, Hospitality and other specialised occupations, reflecting the widening opportunities for women in vocational education and skill development.

Organisational Support and International Exposure

India's participation at WorldSkills Shanghai 2026 was coordinated by the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) under the aegis of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), with support from Sector Skill Councils, industry partners, training institutions, technical experts and other stakeholders. The competition provided valuable international exposure to Indian competitors and experts, offering insights into global occupational standards, emerging technologies and international best practices that can contribute towards strengthening India's training and assessment ecosystem.

As WorldSkills Shanghai 2026 concludes, Team India's performance celebrates not merely the medals won, but also the commitment, resilience and aspirations of 70 young Indians who represented the country on the world's foremost skills platform. The achievements reaffirm the importance of continued investment in quality skill development, industry partnerships and global benchmarking to nurture a skilled, confident and future-ready workforce, as per the press release. (ANI)

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