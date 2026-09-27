Asian Games 2026: Packed Monday For India With Eyes On Medal Tally

Early Morning Action

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) A packed day awaits the Indian contingent at the 2026 Asian Games on Monday, with athletes set to compete across more than a dozen disciplines as Team India looks to add to its medal tally in Aichi-Nagoya. The action begins early in the morning with surfing, archery and shooting, before a series of crucial team events, knockout contests and athletics finals dominate the day's schedule.

Surfing gets underway at 07:28 JST (03:58 IST) at Long Beach in Tahara, where Sivaraj Babu will face the Philippines' ALCISO Jayuard in the men's shortboard Round 3 Heat 2. Kishore Kumar will also be in action later in the morning against China's MA Wensong.

Archery will see Sahil Rajesh Jadhav and Thirumuru Ganesh compete in the men's compound individual 1/16 elimination round from 08:15 JST (04:45 IST). Maniratnam is also in contention, with the Indian archers aiming to progress to the 1/8 round.

Shooting will provide another major medal opportunity, with Esha Singh, Manu Bhaker and Rahi Sarnobat competing in the women's 25m pistol team final and individual qualification rapid stage from 09:40 JST (06:10 IST). The trap contingent, led by Kynan Chenai, Ahvar Rizvi and Shapath Bharadwaj in the men's event and Neeru, Manisha Keer and Aashima Ahlawat in the women's event, will also begin Qualification Day 2.

Team Sports and Individual Clashes

Tennis star Sumit Nagal will take on South Korea's Seongchan Hong in the men's singles second round, while Dhakshineswar Suresh will face Indonesia's Gunawan Trismuwantara.

Team events will also be prominent, with the Indian women's sepaktakraw team facing Japan, the men's volleyball team taking on Hong Kong and the women's squash team meeting China.

The sailing programme begins at 11:00 JST (07:30 IST), with Prince Noble and Manu Francis competing in the men's 49er skiff, Vishnu Saravanan in the men's ILCA 7, Harshita Tomar and Shital Verma in the women's 49er FX, and Nethra Kumanan in the women's ILCA 6.

Afternoon Knockouts and Combat Sports

In combat sports, Pincky Balhara will begin her campaign in the women's -78kg Kurash quarterfinals at 11:30 JST (08:00 IST).

The afternoon will bring some of India's biggest knockout contests. The men's cricket team will face Afghanistan in Quarterfinal 2 at 13:30 JST (10:00 IST), while Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain takes on South Korea's Seong Suyeon in the women's 75kg boxing quarterfinals.

India's women's 25m pistol trio of Esha Singh, Manu Bhaker and Rahi Sarnobat will target a place in the individual final, scheduled for 14:15 JST (10:45 IST), subject to qualification.

Evening Showdowns and Athletics Finals

The evening will see the Indian men's hockey team take on Bangladesh in Pool A at 19:00 JST (15:30 IST). Squash teams will also continue their campaigns, with the women's side facing Japan and the men's team taking on South Korea.

Boxing will feature further Indian representation, with Priya facing Tajikistan's Samadova Mijgona in the women's 60kg quarterfinals and Kapil Pokhariya taking on South Korea's Kim Gichae in the men's 90kg quarterfinals.

Athletics Medal Rush

However, the biggest medal rush is expected at the Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium, where India's track and field contingent will be involved in a series of finals.

Seema and Sanya Yadav will begin the athletics medal programme in the women's discus throw final at 18:05 JST (14:35 IST).

Vithya Ramraj and Anu Raghavan will then compete in the women's 400m hurdles final, followed by Santosh Kumar and Tamilarasan in the men's 400m hurdles final.

All eyes will be on Avinash Mukund Sable at 19:47 JST (16:17 IST) as he competes in the men's 3000m steeplechase final.

The men's long jump final will feature Sreeshankar Murali and David Solomon Patturaj, while Yoonus Shah and Gulveer Singh will line up for the men's 1500m final.

India will also have Rohit Yadav and Yashvir Singh in the men's javelin throw final, while Parul Chaudhary and Seema will compete in the women's 5000m final.

The athletics programme will conclude with relay action, with the Indian men's 4x400m relay team competing in Round 1 at 21:31 JST (18:01 IST) before the women's 4x100m relay final at 22:04 JST (18:34 IST).

With medal events spread across shooting, athletics, combat sports and other disciplines, September 28 promises to be one of the busiest days for the Indian contingent at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)