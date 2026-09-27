We Were 60-80 Runs Short Against India, Admits WI Skipper Shai Hope

West Indies captain Shai Hope admitted his side fell 60-80 runs short of a competitive total in the first ODI against India in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. He said batting on a good surface in India requires putting a substantial score on the board and acknowledged that defending a total around 290 leaves little room for error with the ball. Hope felt West Indies needed both a bigger total and a near-perfect bowling effort to challenge India successfully.

It was a comprehensive win for India. After winning the toss, skipper Shubman Gill had no hesitation in opting to bowl first. However, India's bowlers were put under pressure early on as both West Indies openers notched up half-centuries and forged a commanding 135-run opening partnership. Kuldeep Yadav eventually broke the stand and went on to claim three more wickets, reducing West Indies to 198/5, despite Justin Greaves bringing up his maiden ODI century. The visitors then found some late momentum through Amir Jangoo, whose brisk half-century helped West Indies finish on 295/7. While 295 appeared to be a competitive total at the halfway stage, India's formidable batting lineup made light work of the target, rendering the West Indies total insufficient as the hosts cruised to an emphatic victory.

'We Were 60 to 80 Runs Short'

"Yeah, for sure. We could definitely put more runs on the board. You know, when you come in on surfaces such as good surfaces here in India, you've got to make sure you put a good score on the board. Maybe 60 to 80 runs short, to be fair. But yeah, then in the way you're bowling, when you're trying to defend a target, close to 290, I think you gotta make sure everything goes right for you," Hope said after the match.

India Cruise to 1-0 Series Lead

West Indies posted 295/7 in their 50 overs, with Justin Greaves producing a century and John Campbell providing an explosive start.

Chasing a target of 296, India raced to 300/2 in 41.4 overs to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series.

The victory gave India an ideal start to the three-match series, with Kohli's record-setting knock and Gill's century dominating the chase after Kuldeep's four-wicket haul restricted West Indies to a below-par total despite their strong start. (ANI)

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