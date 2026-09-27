Fewer Formats Bring Clarity, My 2027 WC Goal Is Clear: Virat Kohli

Following his majestic century contributing to the victory against the West Indies in the first ODI, Virat Kohli, now exclusively a 50-over format player, said playing fewer formats has brought greater clarity to his game, particularly with the 2027 ODI World Cup just a year away. He said his focus is on making the most of every opportunity by staying physically fit, maintaining intensity in the field and continuing to improve different aspects of his game. Kohli stressed that he wants to enjoy his game rather than feel pressure or anxiety, while playing with a positive intent. At the same time, Kohli, who finished the chase with two sixes, emphasised the importance of finding the balance between aggressive strokeplay and avoiding reckless shots, using his experience to ensure his approach remains beneficial to the team.

My 2027 World Cup Goal is Clear: Kohli

"I mean, also clarity. We're a year away from the World Cup. I know what my goal is. It's pretty clear for me that whatever games we get, I just need to keep working on different aspects of the game, keep myself physically fit, challenge myself to be out there, run from boundary to boundary in the last 15 overs if I can, field in the inner ring, show intensity. If I keep ticking all those boxes, as I said, I've got some time left to play in this format as well, and I just want to enjoy every day. So when I get an opportunity, I feel happy rather than feeling anxiety or pressure to make the most of it. And I just want to express myself and play my game. I promised myself I'm going to play positively because I can. So I'm going to continue to play like that, but not be reckless. There's a fine line which, as a professional, as an experienced player, I should have the ability to execute in this way without playing reckless shots and get the team through," Kohli said after the match.

A Record-Breaking Knock

Kohli's bat continued to deliver both records and entertainment as the right-handed batter not only breached the 15,000-run mark in ODI cricket but also registered his 86th international century. He also rewrote several records during his sensational knock. Chasing 296, Kohli remained unbeaten on 139 off 88 balls, smashing 10 fours and nine sixes at a strike rate of over 157. His nine sixes were the most he has hit in a single ODI innings. With the knock, Kohli's ODI tally rose to 15,080 runs in 315 matches and 303 innings, at an imposing average of 59.13. His record includes 55 centuries and 79 fifties, with a highest score of 183.

How the Match Unfolded

In the game, batting first, the West Indies gave India 296 to chase after Justin Geaves scored a ton and Amir Jangoo hit 58* off 43 balls. Kuldeep Yadav claimed four wickets, keeping the opponents under the 300-run mark despite a 135-run opening stand. In the second innings, captain Shubman Gill scored 110, but Kohli stole the show and the game from the West Indies with his unbeaten 139. (ANI)

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