Indigo Flight Suffers Tail Strike While Landing In Bengaluru Amid Gusty Weather Conditions

MENAFN - Live Mint) An IndiGo travelling from Guwahati to Bengaluru suffered a tail strike during its second landing approach at Kempegowda International Airport on Sunday, 27 September.

IndiGo flight suffers tail strike

This incident took place amid severe gusty weather, with the aircraft subsequently landing safely.

The airline said,“An IndiGo aircraft operating flight 6E 6542 from Guwahati to Bengaluru, experienced an 'Abnormal Runway Contact' while landing during gusty weather at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. All customers and crew are safe and have disembarked safely.”

In a statement, IndiGo said the aircraft experienced the abnormal runway contact while landing and that the relevant authorities had been informed in accordance with standard operating procedures.

“The aircraft was sent for maintenance checks. It will resume operations after securing necessary clearances,” an IndiGo spokesperson said, reiterating the airline's commitment to passenger and crew safety.

The incident occurred during the aircraft's second landing approach, according to reports. It has also been described as a tail strike, in which the rear portion of an aircraft comes into contact with the runway during take-off or landing.

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The circumstances surrounding the contact, including the role played by the gusty weather, are yet to be established. The aircraft will undergo the required inspections before it can return to service.

Various other IndiGo operational issues that happened in the month of September

The incident comes amid several other operational and safety-related events involving IndiGo flights in September.

On 1 September, a Goa -Delhi IndiGo flight carrying 229 passengers returned to Manohar International Airport after a technical issue was detected in one of its engines. The aircraft landed safely around 45 minutes after take-off and was sent for maintenance checks, The Indian Express reported.

On 4 September, an IndiGo aircraft operating from Navi Mumbai to Srinagar came into contact with a Visual Docking Guidance System pole while being positioned at Srinagar Airport. The aircraft sustained damage, although all passengers and crew were safe. The Airport Authority of India said an enquiry would establish the exact cause, India Today reported.

On 15 September, IndiGo flight 6E 6504, travelling from Agartala to Delhi with 103 passengers and six crew members, was diverted to Lucknow after a smoke warning was triggered in the cargo area. The aircraft landed safely and no injuries were reported, according to India Today.

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More recently, on 23 September, IndiGo flight 6E 04, operating from London Heathrow to Delhi, returned to Heathrow after the pilots detected a technical issue roughly an hour after departure. The Boeing 787-9 landed safely and was sent for maintenance checks, India Today reported.

These incidents involved different circumstances and there is no indication from the available reports that they are connected. The latest Bengaluru occurrence will be assessed separately as the aircraft undergoes maintenance inspection.

For now, IndiGo has confirmed that those on board the Guwahati -Bengaluru flight were able to leave the aircraft safely. Further details are expected once the inspection and any regulatory examination are completed.