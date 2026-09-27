FM Sitharaman To Visit Qatar From 27-29 September, Attend AIIB Annual Meeting

MENAFN - Live Mint) New Delhi: Union finance and corporate affairs minister Nirmala Sitharaman will visit Qatar from 27 to 29 September to attend the 11th annual meeting of the board of governors of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) in Doha on 28 September, the finance ministry said.

The minister will lead an Indian delegation of finance ministry officials. She will participate in the AIIB annual meeting in her capacity as India's governor to the multilateral development bank. India is the second-largest shareholder in AIIB.

During the visit, Sitharaman is scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with AIIB president and counterparts from Jordan, Switzerland, Algeria, Saudi Arabia and Nepal, the ministry said.

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Sitharaman is also expected to call on the Qatari leadership and engage with local business leaders and investors as part of the visit.

Amid Gulf engagement

The visit comes as India continues to engage with key partners in the Gulf on investment and economic cooperation, while using multilateral platforms such as AIIB to advance infrastructure financing and development priorities.

The AIIB annual meeting in Doha will bring together governors and senior officials from the bank's member countries to discuss issues relating to infrastructure investment and development financing.

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India is a founding member of AIIB and among its largest shareholders, giving it a significant role in the institution's governance.

The AIIB is a multilateral development bank focused on infrastructure and sustainable development financing in Asia and beyond.

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