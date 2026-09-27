New Crypto: Remittix Releases RTX Launch Date As Ethereum Price Prediction Targets $18K And Whale Buying Grows

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MAJURO, Marshall Islands, Sept. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remittix has confirmed Nov. 24, 2026, as the scheduled token-debut date for RTX after contributions to the PayFi project exceeded $32 million. The announcement arrives as Ethereum trades near $2,700 and reported whale activity keeps attention on the network, alongside highly bullish long-term Ethereum price predictions extending to $18,000.









An $18,000 ETH price would require an increase of roughly 6.7 times from the Sept. 27 market level. It should be treated as an aggressive scenario rather than a current consensus forecast. Remittix's launch date and product releases are separate developments that do not depend on Ethereum reaching any specific price.

Remittix Is Building Around Real Financial Tasks

Remittix is intended to help users send cryptocurrency value that arrives as fiat in compatible bank accounts across more than 30 target currencies. The project is positioning PayFi as a practical service for international workers, businesses and families rather than limiting RTX to a standalone token narrative.

The wider ecosystem includes Remittix Markets, a live perpetual-futures platform with hundreds of crypto pairs and over $50 million in reported trading volume. Its presence gives the project an operating trading product before the token debut.

The Remittix wallet is available on iOS with more than 10,000 reported downloads. Android support is planned, while Remittix Earn is in final testing with advertised yields up to 22% APY on selected holdings under final terms. A planned wallet rebuild would bring the product lines together.

Ethereum Whale Activity Supports a Bullish Debate

Ethereum's recent market picture includes a break above approximately $2,660, spot-ETF demand and reports of large-wallet accumulation. These developments can support bullish sentiment, but wallet movements may represent purchases, custody transfers or internal reorganizations and should not automatically be treated as verified buying by named institutions.

Ethereum remains a leading platform for stablecoins, decentralized finance and tokenized assets. Those established uses give ETH a different risk-and-return profile from RTX, which has not yet begun public trading.

The $18,000 scenario would require extraordinary capital inflows, network use and favorable market conditions. It provides context for the scale of bullish crypto forecasts, while Remittix's nearer milestones involve product integration and its November debut.

RTX Moves Into the Final Prelaunch Phase

Remittix says more than 40,000 people have participated in the presale, which has a $36 million hard cap. The company's Sept. 25 materials listed RTX at $0.21 and identified $0.46 as the final presale-stage price. The latter is not the verified current price or a guaranteed exchange-opening quote.

An upgraded dashboard now presents contributor records, allocations and active sale information more clearly. Remittix has also launched the seven-day BINANCE500 campaign, which advertises extra tokens on qualifying purchases and does not represent a Binance listing announcement.

The bullish Remittix case rests on the possibility that one wallet can serve payment customers, active traders and users seeking digital-asset earning tools. If those audiences converge, RTX could enter its first public-market cycle with several independent drivers of engagement.

About Remittix

Remittix is a developing PayFi platform combining crypto-to-bank settlement, perpetual trading, mobile wallet access and planned earning products. RTX is scheduled to debut Nov. 24, 2026.

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