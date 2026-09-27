Agentverified Launches Free Insurance Agent License Lookup

AgentVerified launches free insurance agent license search with source-linked state records and official lookup links for all 50 states and DC. Official AgentVerified logo on branded illustrative artwork.

AgentVerified helps visitors search a license record, check its date and confirm current standing through the official source. Official AgentVerified logo on AI-generated illustrative artwork.

Illustrative product visual based on AgentVerified's sample agent page. Daniela Reyes is fictional. Paid agent pages are reviewed before publication; public license searches are free. Official AgentVerified logo on AI-generated artwork.

The free public lookup combines 6.3 million license records, source dates, on-demand checks and official lookup links for every state and DC.

CORAL SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- AgentVerified has launched a free insurance agent license lookup that lets consumers search by agent name, agency or National Producer Number (NPN), inspect the available license details, and follow links to official regulatory sources. As of September 27, 2026, the site's searchable index reports 6,270,640 license records.An insurance conversation can begin by phone, online or through a referral. AgentVerified gives consumers, families and business owners a practical first step before they share personal information: search an agent's name or NPN, filter by state, and examine the license type, status and relevant dates where the source provides them. The public lookup is free to use.The index combines complete regulator files from nine states with records collected from public license lookups. It also supports on-demand checks against public lookups in 35 additional states and the District of Columbia. Coverage varies by jurisdiction; a partial index is not a complete state roster. California, Kentucky, Michigan, New York, Virginia and Washington are currently served through links to their official lookups rather than automated checks.The 6,270,640 figure counts license records, not individual agents. State files refresh on their own schedules, and on-demand lookups may reuse recent cached results. A record's source and date help visitors assess its freshness. Automated checks depend on source availability and do not guarantee real-time or complete results.To connect the search with an authoritative check, the site offers official state lookup links for all 50 states and the District of Columbia. AgentVerified also links to the National Insurance Producer Registry's NPN lookup. Visitors should confirm current license standing with the relevant state insurance department, because a license can change after the date shown on a record.The public register is separate from AgentVerified's paid agent products. Agents can claim their own record after identity verification and add a photo, contact details and other profile information without editing the underlying regulator data. Claimed records also include license alerts and a badge linking to the record.A separate, person-reviewed agent page requires checks before publication: the agent's NPN must resolve in the public NIPR lookup, listed state licenses must show active on the check date, and the name must match. The page shows when the review occurred. Carrier appointments listed on these reviewed pages are attested by the agent and are not independently confirmed; this is distinct from appointment data published by regulators in the public register.AgentVerified is an independent service, not a government agency or insurance company. A public record, claimed profile or reviewed page is not a recommendation, rating or guarantee of an agent's conduct.About AgentVerifiedAgentVerified provides a free public insurance agent license lookup that brings regulator records, source and date information, and official lookup links together. It also offers paid claimed records and person-reviewed agent pages. Search by name or NPN at AgentVerified.

Nick Stults

AgentVerified

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AgentVerified Launches Free Insurance Agent License Lookup News Provided By SyncedUp Solutions LLC September 27, 2026, 17:26 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Insurance Industry, Technology



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