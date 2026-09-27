Max Fashion Makes Everyday Dressing Feel Effortless As The Season Turns

Collegiate knits, classic stripes, crisp shirts and the season's trench in a confident navy, camel and cream palette, styled for every day

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Max Fashion, the leading value fashion brand in the Middle East and part of Landmark Group, unveils its new Women's Collection, a modern take on preppy dressing that proves polished style can still feel easy and stay within reach. The collection revisits the pieces every wardrobe comes back to, giving familiar favourites cleaner lines, relaxed layering and a few elevated details, so getting dressed feels considered without the effort.There is something reassuring about classics done well. Stripes, soft collegiate knits, crisp shirts and easy denim form the heart of the edit, while the season's trench coat brings a polished, transitional feel as the mornings begin to cool. It is a look that carries from one day to the next, from a busy weekday to a slow weekend, always put together and never fussy.The palette keeps things calm and confident. Navy, camel and cream set the tone, softened by touches of pale blue and lifted by a flash of red. Because everything is designed to sit together, layering and restyling come easily, giving each piece a longer life in the wardrobe and clear value for what it costs.Commenting on the launch, Haroon Rasheed, Senior Vice President and Head of Marketing at Max Fashion, said: " Autumn is the season made for layering, and that is what this collection is built for. A soft knit over a crisp shirt, a trench for the cooler mornings, easy pieces that work together and carry you right through the season. And looking good for the new season should never cost more, which is exactly what Max Fashion is here for."Classic but never traditional, Max Fashion's new Women's Collection makes effortless, everyday style easy to own this season.The collection is now available across Max Fashion stores and online.For more information, visit

Meriam Perez

Marsaana Communications

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Max Fashion Makes Everyday Dressing Feel Effortless as the Season Turns News Provided By Marsaana Communications September 27, 2026, 17:27 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Retail, Textiles & Fabric Industry



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