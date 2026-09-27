Seychelles Advances Partnerships And Cooperation On The Margins Of 81St United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 81)

Seychelles and Rwanda Discuss Strengthening Bilateral Cooperation

Minister Faure held discussions with Rwanda's Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Mr Olivier Jean Patrick Nduhungirehe, on strengthening bilateral relations and cooperation between Seychelles and Rwanda.

The two Ministers agreed on the need to activate the existing General Cooperation Agreement and begin the process of establishing a Joint Commission. Minister Faure also stressed the importance of moving towards the implementation of existing MoUs in various fields, with a view to translating these commitments into concrete areas of cooperation.

The discussions also covered the facilitation of movement between the two countries, with Minister Nduhungirehe highlighting Rwanda's visa-free entry policy for nationals of Member States of the African Union, the Commonwealth and the Organisation internationale de la Francophonie (OIF).

The meeting reaffirmed the shared commitment of Seychelles and Rwanda to further strengthening bilateral relations and advancing practical cooperation in areas of mutual interest. The meeting took place on 23 September 2026, on the margins of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Seychelles and Angola Discuss Strengthening Bilateral Cooperation

Minister for Foreign Affairs and the Diaspora, Mr Barry Faure, met with Angola's Minister for External Relations, Mr Téte António, on the margins of the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The Ministers discussed the need to formalise the visa waiver agreement signed between Seychelles and Angola in 2025 and to advance the implementation of the General Cooperation Agreement signed between the two countries in 2021. They also agreed to commence technical-level discussions to identify areas of bilateral cooperation.

Minister Faure also highlighted opportunities for technical cooperation in sport, including the possibility of Angola extending coaching expertise in basketball, handball and volleyball. Minister António, for his part, expressed interest in Seychelles' recognised expertise in tourism, as Angola continues to develop its tourism sector.

The two Ministers also underscored the importance of strengthening air connectivity across the African continent, recognising its contribution to tourism, trade, people-to-people exchanges and broader economic cooperation.

Seychelles and Singapore Explore New Areas of Cooperation

Minister for Foreign Affairs and the Diaspora, Mr Barry Faure, met with Singapore's Minister for Foreign Affairs, Dr Vivian Balakrishnan, in New York, where they exchanged views on areas of mutual interest, including digitalisation, institutional development, maritime connectivity, climate change and education. The Seychelles side expressed interest in learning from Singapore's experience in digitalisation and institutional development, particularly in strengthening public sector efficiency and service delivery. Port management and development was also discussed as one area for collaboration.

Minister Balakrishnan welcomed the interest and highlighted the value of sharing Singapore's experience, including the processes, challenges and lessons that have shaped its development.

The two sides also discussed maritime connectivity and opportunities for cooperation in the education sector. Minister for Finance, Economic Planning, Trade and Investment, Mr Pierre Laporte, was also present during the discussions. The meeting took place on the margins of the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Seychelles and FAO Discuss Food Security and Climate Resilience

On the margins of the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly, Minister for Foreign Affairs and the Diaspora, Mr Barry Faure, met with Mr Maurizio Martina, Director-General of the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO).

The meeting provided an opportunity to exchange views on the priorities facing small island states in strengthening food security and building resilience in the face of climate-related challenges.

Minister Faure highlighted Seychelles' efforts to enhance local food production, reduce reliance on imports and strengthen food security. He also underscored the importance of using appropriate technologies to increase agricultural production within Seychelles' limited land resources.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Diaspora, Republic of Seychelles.