Man Held For Circulating Counterfeit Currency In Hyderabad

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Sep 27 (IANS) Hyderabad Police has apprehended a person for allegedly circulating counterfeit currency and seized 16 fake notes of Rs 500.

Vikram, 21, has been arrested in a case registered at Goshamahal Police Station, police said on Sunday.

Vikram, a resident of Begum Bazar, Hyderabad and native of Rajasthan, is involved in possession and circulation of counterfeit currency and cheating.

B. Sravan Kumar, Inspector of Police, Goshamahal Police Station, said Ashok and other accused were absconding.

Police personnel, while conducting patrolling near Begum Bazar Chatri, caught Vikram on suspicion. During enquiry, he disclosed that he was circulating counterfeit Rs 500 currency

notes among petty vendors by taking Rs 400 change per note. On search, 16 counterfeit Rs 500 notes amounting to Rs 8,000 were recovered, and he further disclosed that the counterfeit notes were obtained from one Ashok.

The accused, along with the counterfeit currency, was brought to Goshamahal Police Station for necessary legal action.

A case under sections 179, 180, 318(4) r/w 3(5) of BNS was registered at Goshamahal Police Station.

The accused confessed that he obtained counterfeit Rs 500 currency notes from his friend Ashok and circulated them among petty vendors by receiving Rs 400 genuine currency as change for each note.

Vikram was arrested and sent to judicial remand. Further investigation is being conducted to trace the source and network involved and to file the charge sheet against the accused persons.

The swift action by Goshamahal Police reflects the commitment of the Hyderabad City Police to maintain law and order and ensure public safety. Strict action will be taken against individuals indulging in such unlawful and disruptive activities. Investigation is ongoing, and further legal action will be taken as per law, the SI said.

Goshamahal Police appealed to all petty vendors, shopkeepers, street vendors and the general public to remain vigilant against the circulation of counterfeit currency notes, particularly Rs 500 denomination notes.

The public is advised to carefully verify currency notes before accepting them, especially during busy hours and rush situations. Vendors and shopkeepers are requested to check the security features of currency notes and avoid accepting any note if they have reasonable suspicion about its genuineness. If any person is found attempting to circulate or tender a suspected counterfeit currency note, do not confront or engage in an argument. Note the person's appearance and other relevant details, if possible, and immediately inform the nearest Police Station or Dial-100, police said.

Public cooperation is essential to prevent the circulation of counterfeit currency and protect the public from financial loss, it added.