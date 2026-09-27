MMDR Amendment Act: BJD Appeals To People To Join Mass Protest Tomorrow

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, Sep 27 (IANS) The Opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Sunday appealed to the people of Odisha to join a mass protest to be organised by the party in front of the Legislative Assembly on Monday, demanding the repeal of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Act, 2026.

The regional party has been opposing the Amendment Act since its passage in Parliament, alleging that it is against the interests of the state.

In a press statement issued by BJD, party spokesperson and media coordinator Lenin Mohanty said that the MMDR Amendment Act has taken away the rights of the states over mines and mineral-bearing land.

He said that in its order dated July 25, 2024, the Supreme Court had stated that states could levy taxes and levies on mines and mineral-bearing land and recover the dues retrospectively from 2005.

The senior BJD leader also added that according to the Supreme Court's order, Odisha had an opportunity to receive Rs 1 lakh crore towards arrears and Rs 12,000 crore in increased revenue.

He alleged that the MMDR Act has destroyed this opportunity.

"Therefore, demanding the withdrawal of this anti-state black law, the BJD will organise a massive protest at Lower PMG on September 28. It will begin at 10 a.m. BJD President and former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will attend the programme and address the people present," Mohanty added.

Seeking the cooperation of people of Odisha, Mohanty has appealed them to participate in large numbers in the programme and make it a success to protect the interests of Odisha.

The BJD had earlier announced to organise a statewide agitation and economic blockade across the state demanding the immediate repeal of the Act.

The congress-led INDIA bloc is also scheduled to stage a Odisha Assembly gherao protest in Bhubaneswar on September 29 against the MMDR Amendment Act.

The opposition Congress and BJD have also been protesting against the MMDR Amendment Act in the Assembly, leading to repeated adjournments of the House since the beginning of the Monsoon session.

The MMDR Amendment Act has turned into a major headache for the state government, as the Opposition seems to be in no mood to back down.