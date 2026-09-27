Telangana Decides To Resolve Urban Land Ceiling Applications

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Sep 27 (IANS) Telangana Minister for Revenue, Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, on Sunday announced that the state government has taken a crucial decision to resolve Urban Land Ceiling (ULC) applications that have been pending for decades.

He stated that although the previous government had issued a Government Order (GO) in 2016 to resolve pending ULC applications, it was not implemented, leaving thousands of applications pending for years. As a result, people faced numerous difficulties regarding rights and transactions concerning their lands, he said.

The minister said in a statement that, in line with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's resolve to provide a permanent solution to the land-related issues, the government, after due consultations, initiated measures to resolve issues related to Section 22A of the Registration Act through a fast-track process.

Srinivasa Reddy said clear instructions have been issued to expeditiously review pending applications regarding colonies-whether partially regularised or unregularised-under the Telangana Urban Land Ceiling (ULC) Act and to regularise eligible cases in accordance with the rules.

He announced that a memo was issued on Sunday to facilitate the review and resolution of pending ULC applications filed under previously issued Government Orders (GOs) 455, 456, 747, and 92.

Officials have been directed to immediately initiate regularisation measures for eligible cases after completing all necessary procedural formalities as per the regulations.

It was noted that although the previous government issued a GO in 2016 to resolve ULC-related issues, the failure to implement it resulted in applications remaining pending for years.

The government is taking action in line with the assurance given by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy in the Legislative Assembly on September 16 -promising to resolve 10–12 key issues linked to Section 22A through a fast-track process.

The minister noted that a high-level committee had already been constituted to address '22A' issues, followed by the issuance of memos aligning with G.O. 118 and subsequently G.O. 76. Orders have been issued permitting the registration of houses, plots, and flats that possess approvals from GHMC, HMDA, DTCP, or municipal authorities, even if they were previously listed under the '22A' category.

Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy added that clear directives have recently been issued to resolve ULC applications that had been pending for decades, and assured that swift solutions would be found for all remaining issues.

He claimed that resolving public grievances is the goal of the“people's government”. He stated that the government's primary objective is to relieve the public of issues that have remained unresolved for decades; this involves examining every land-related problem causing hardship to citizens and resolving them in accordance with the law and regulations.