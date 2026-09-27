Chhattisgarh Locals Applaud PM Modi's Praise For 'Har Ghar Munga' Campaign In Fighting Malnutrition

MENAFN - IANS) Dhamtari, Sep 27 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his "Mann Ki Baat" address on Sunday, stressed the significance of India's traditional produces, including Amla and Moringa, highlighting how they help fight against malnutrition and also enhance nutritional significance in regular diet.

The Prime Minister said that every region of India possesses unique fruits, traditional arts or special skills and urged the citizens to support the spirit of 'Vocal for Local' alive during the upcoming festive season.

On the nutrition front, PM Modi added that the month of September is usually marked by efforts to combat malnutrition while speaking about significance of "Har Ghar Munga" campaign in encouraging families to include nutritious Moringa (locally called Munga) in their daily diet.

As the Chhattisgarh's 'Har Ghar Munga-Ghar Ghar Munga' (Drumstick in Every Home) campaign found mention in Prime Minister Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' programme, many locals said that this was a moment of recognition for the state government's thrust on 'munga' and said that the antibiotic feature of the plant should be tried everywhere.

The Chhattisgarh government had launched a unique campaign to encourage people to include nutritious munga (drumstick/moringa) in their diet.

Notably, the bark and roots of the drumstick tree are highly beneficial for health and possess numerous medicinal properties and consuming them offers relief from various ailments.

Many local residents, when asked about PM Modi's acknowledgement of Chhattisgarh's 'Har Ghar Munga-Ghar Ghar Munga' campaign said that the initiative will encourage households to include drumstick, or moringa, in their diets during the Poshan Maah (Nutrition Month).

A local said, "Munga, or moringa, is a very popular vegetable in Chhattisgarh and has been a traditional part of our culture since ancient times. The practice of using Munga has continued since the time of our grandparents and forefathers, when almost every household used to plant a Munga tree. From a scientific and medicinal perspective, Munga is considered a medicinal plant. Its leaves and fruits contain various vitamins, calcium and other essential minerals."

"Consuming Munga as a vegetable and using its leaves can provide several important nutrients. Considering these benefits, PM Modi gave this slogan so people can use it as a cost-effective natural remedy to stay healthy and combat illnesses," he added.

Another local said, "It is an extremely useful plant species for life. Even its roots are used as medicine. Our ancestors and elders used it as a natural remedy, and its leaves can also be consumed as leafy greens."

"The slogan "Har Ghar Munga, Ghar Ghar Munga" raised by PM Narendra Modi is right, and people should definitely utilise it. This medicinal plant is safe and wholesome for the body," he added.