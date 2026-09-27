KTR Demands White Paper From CM Reddy On Sircilla Land Allegations

Demand for White Paper on Land Allegations

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) BRS Working President and Sircilla MLA KT Rama Rao welcomed Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy's visit to Sircilla and said the Chief Minister must answer the questions and problems of the people instead of indulging in political criticism. Nearly three years after coming to power, the Congress government has failed to fulfil its promises, KTR said.

KTR demanded a white paper on the Chief Minister's allegation that 8,000 acres of government land was taken away in Sircilla and that 2,400 acres had been recovered. The government must disclose the complete details, including the mandal, village, survey numbers, extent of land and names of those involved. If the allegations are true, the government must place the facts before the people. If they cannot be proved, the Chief Minister must apologise to the people of Sircilla, according to a party release.

Concerns for Sircilla Weavers

The BRS government provided continuous employment to Sircilla weavers through Bathukamma sarees, school uniforms, KCR Kits, Ramzan and Christmas gift packs and other government orders. "The Congress government stopped these orders, reducing employment opportunities for weavers." KTR demanded payment of the pending ₹60 crore dues, restoration of the 10 per cent yarn subsidy and revival of the ₹5 lakh Weaver Insurance scheme, as per the release.

KTR Lists Unfulfilled Promises and Demands

Industrial Growth and Employment

KTR demanded that the Apparel Park and the 88-acre Weaving Park be fully operationalised and that new industries be brought to Sircilla to create employment. The government must announce clear timelines for allotting sheds and providing employment to workers.

Support for Farmers

KTR demanded immediate payment of pending Rythu Bharosa dues, implementation of the promised ₹15,000 per acre assistance, completion of the ₹2 lakh farm loan waiver and restoration of Rythu Bima. He also sought clear timelines for irrigation works from Malkapet to Upper Manair.

Development and Welfare Schemes

KTR demanded funds for the JNTU Engineering College, payment of pending bills under Mana Ooru–Mana Badi, new industries and strengthening of the Aqua Hub and Food Processing Zone. He demanded implementation of the ₹2,500 monthly assistance promised to women, increased pensions, Tula gold under Kalyana Lakshmi, fee reimbursement, scooters for students and ₹12,000 annual assistance to auto drivers.

Call for Transparency on Development Works

KTR demanded a white paper detailing the development works undertaken by the Congress government in Sircilla after coming to power, along with expenditure, pending works and new projects.

KTR said the Chief Minister must answer the questions of Sircilla people and announce specific dates for implementing the promises made to them. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)